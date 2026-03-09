Baseball is a game of inches, but the gap between “just kidding” and “dead serious” can sometimes feel like a country mile. During a recent sit-down on WFAN, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone provided a masterclass in interview awkwardness that left fans and pundits scratching their heads.

When host Evan Roberts hit him with the million-dollar question—essentially asking if Boone was still nursing a heartbreak over Juan Soto choosing the Mets—the skipper didn’t go for the standard, rehearsed PR pivot.

Instead, he dropped a line that felt more like a cheeky jab from a jilted ex.

Boone chuckled and suggested that it was actually Soto who still missed the pinstripes:

It was the kind of comment that hangs in the air like a high-arching fly ball; you’re not quite sure if it’s going to land in the bleachers or the outfielder’s glove. For a split second, it felt like a peek behind the curtain of one of the most high-stakes free-agency battles in recent memory.

Setting the Record Straight

Realizing the weight of his words, Boone quickly pulled the parachute. After the initial laughter died down, he shifted gears from the playful instigator to the professional leader, clarifying that his comment was purely in jest.

Moving into a more formal register, he spoke about the genuine affection he holds for the superstar outfielder. Losing a player of that caliber isn’t just about losing a spot in the batting order; it’s like losing a prized engine component that made the whole machine hum with a different frequency.

“I guess I did just say that… I loved Juan Soto. I still do,” Boone said. “He and I have a really good relationship. I obviously loved having the dynamic that he brought to our team, the one-two punch that he and Aaron (Judge) were throughout that year was pretty special. He’s moved on and obviously going to continue to do quite well.”

Boone described their relationship as one built on mutual respect and genuine fondness. He reflected on the unique chemistry that defined the Yankees’ lineup during Soto’s brief but explosive tenure. It wasn’t just about individual stats; it was about the gravity Soto created in the dugout and on the field.

The Power of the One-Two Punch

To understand why Boone might still be feeling the sting—even if he masks it with humor—you have to look at the synergy Soto shared with Judge. In the world of baseball, a duo like that is rare. If Judge is the thunder, Soto was the lightning that struck just before it. They operated like a pair of elite boxers working the same side of the ring, never giving the pitcher a moment to breathe or a safe place to land a strike.

During his lone campaign in the Bronx, Soto was nothing short of a force of nature. He cleared the fences 41 times and posted a career-high 8.3 fWAR, essentially putting up a statistical masterclass that redefined what a “walk year” could look like. His 181 wRC+ was a testament to his discipline and raw power, making him the perfect foil for Judge’s towering presence.

A Tale of Two Contracts

In the end, the tug-of-war for Soto’s future came down to a razor-thin margin that had nothing to do with loyalty and everything to do with the ledger. The Yankees swung big, offering a 16-year, $760 million package that signaled their intent to keep him in the Bronx for the rest of his career.

However, the Mets managed to edge them out with a 15-year, $765 million deal. While Boone acknowledged that Soto has moved on and is destined for continued greatness in Queens, the “what-ifs” likely still linger in the manager’s office.