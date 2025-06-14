Yankees’ manager offers promising update on injured starter

Sometimes, the hardest part of waiting isn’t the silence—it’s knowing what’s coming and still having to wait. That’s where the New York Yankees are with Luis Gil.

The 2024 American League Rookie of the Year is inching closer to rejoining a starting rotation that’s already one of the best in baseball.

But his return isn’t just a luxury—it could prove essential for a team with October dreams and fragile pitching depth.

Like a racecar in the garage during a Grand Prix, Gil is revving, not rusty. And the moment he hits the track again, the Yankees might have another gear to shift into.

Current starters are strong, but depth remains a concern

The Yankees’ rotation has outperformed most expectations. Four of the five current starters own ERAs under four, with Will Warren the only outlier at 4.86. Even then, his 3.23 FIP suggests better days are ahead.

But baseball is brutal to those who trust five arms to carry them through six grueling months. Injuries happen. Slumps surface.

A blister, a back spasm, a fatigued shoulder—any one issue can throw a wrench in even the most well-oiled machine.

That’s why Marcus Stroman and Luis Gil’s rehab progress has the Yankees front office—and fanbase—on high alert. Reinforcements are needed, and Gil in particular could be a difference-maker.

Gil’s injury delayed what could have been another breakout year

Gil was supposed to be a staple in this year’s rotation. That plan derailed in spring training, when a lat strain sidelined the hard-throwing righty before he threw a meaningful pitch.

The injury was a gut punch for the 27-year-old, who was riding high after a phenomenal rookie season. A 3.50 ERA and 171 strikeouts earned him AL Rookie of the Year honors—not through hype, but dominance.

Gil showcased swing-and-miss stuff, mound composure, and the ability to go deep into games.

Now, he’s about two weeks from facing live hitters again, according to manager Aaron Boone. That puts his potential return right around the post-All-Star break window—somewhere between late July and early August.

Luis Gil is still about 10-14 days from facing hitters, Aaron Boone said. Doing the math, that sets him up for a post All-Star break return, possibly late July or sometime in August. — Bryan Hoch ?? (@BryanHoch) June 14, 2025

Post-break return could tilt the Yankees’ playoff odds

The timing of Gil’s return couldn’t be more perfect. Post-break schedules often separate contenders from pretenders. Adding an elite arm during that stretch is like reloading mid-battle.

Gil brings something unique to the rotation—velocity. His fastball routinely touches the upper 90s, and his slider devastates hitters trying to adjust. He doesn’t just eat innings; he devours them.

If he returns healthy, he could be the Yankees’ best number-four starter in years. If the injury lingers or setbacks occur, the depth chart thins fast.

Marcus Stroman’s rehab also remains pivotal, but Gil is the one who could truly elevate this group from “very good” to “scary.”

Progress is promising—and the Yankees are taking the right approach

There’s no need to rush. The Yankees have earned the luxury of patience with Gil. With their current starters thriving, they can afford to stick to a cautious timeline.

Still, once Gil begins facing hitters, the ramp-up could accelerate. That stage is often the turning point in a rehab, especially for starters.

Pitch count builds follow, then a simulated game or minor league outing, and finally, the return to The Bronx.

The Yankees will want him at 100 percent—no less. A half-measure version of Gil isn’t worth the risk when postseason hopes hang in the balance.

Luis Gil doesn’t need to be a savior. But if he’s anything close to the pitcher he was last year, he could be a season-altering return.

With his rehab trending up and his return window coming into view, the Yankees might be poised to unleash a fresh arm—and perhaps, a fresh chapter—just when it matters most.

