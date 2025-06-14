Yankees targeting early next week for star slugger’s return

After some buzz that Giancarlo Stanton would re-join the Yankees in Fenway Park, Aaron Boone shut down those hopes yesterday by saying it wasn’t likely for the DH to head to Boston for this weekend series.

The Somerset Patriots would then officially announce that Stanton would continue his rehab assignment with them as they continue their series against the Red Sox’ Double-A affiliate at TD Bank Ballpark.

Now, we have a much clearer return date for the home run machine, as Boone revealed that Monday or Tuesday against the Angels at Yankee Stadium are what the team’s targeting for his return.

It depends on when Somerset plays again since they’re dealing with some inclement weather this weekend, but Stanton could be back for this upcoming series against an AL West opponent.

Giancarlo Stanton Could Return to the Yankees’ Lineup Against the Angels

It’s been a lengthy layoff for Giancarlo Stanton, who has not played since the Yankees’ infamous collapse in Game 5 of the 2024 World Series.

While the Yankees have played great baseball this season and find themselves atop the American League East, they’d love to have their power-hitting DH back in the lineup.

Last season, Stanton belted 34 home runs in 128 games between the regular season and postseason, but dealt with elbow soreness towards the end of the playoff run that carried into 2025.

Some speculated whether he would have to undergo surgery, but his recovery has seemed to go smoothly which puts him in position to make his season debut at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees lead baseball in home runs and OPS, but adding Stanton could make their offense even more formidable and give them a boost in June.

With the team all-but-certainly buying at this year’s trade deadline, they could look to add some more pitching help if the offense continues to fire on all cylinders.

A resurgent DJ LeMahieu paired with a bevy of quality outfielders, first basemen, and designated hitters have given the team more depth than before.