Yankees manager makes his preference clear in yearly postseason debate

The New York Yankees have already locked in a playoff spot, but manager Aaron Boone isn’t satisfied with simply being in the 2025 postseason picture. He knows his club’s road back to the World Series will be a grind, and he’s made it clear he wants every possible advantage—starting with an American League Division Series bye.

For Boone, the choice is simple. Skipping the Wild Card round isn’t just about extra rest; it’s about survival. A best-of-three series may sound manageable on paper, but in October, baseball often tilts on the thinnest margins. Boone summed it up best: advancing without having to play is like “winning a series, essentially without having to play in one.”

Aaron Boone says if he got to choose, he'd prefer the Yankees to get a bye to the ALDS



"It's winning a series, essentially without having to play in one. Anything can happen in the postseason, but anything could happen in the best-of-three in the Wild Card" pic.twitter.com/peLdPTMTQQ — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) September 25, 2025

The Risk and Reward of a Bye

History has shown both sides of the coin. Teams that clinch the bye often enjoy the chance to reset rotations, heal nagging injuries, and line up their best arms for the Division Series. But there’s also the risk of coming out flat. Fans remember squads that looked rusty after nearly a week off, their timing gone and their bats quiet.

Boone isn’t worried about those pitfalls. To him, the postseason is inherently unpredictable. “Anything can happen,” he noted, and he’s right. A sluggish start in the ALDS doesn’t necessarily stem from a layoff—it can just as easily be a hot opponent, a bad bounce, or one missed pitch. That’s the nature of October baseball.

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

In many ways, Boone’s stance reflects the mindset of a veteran poker player. Why gamble with your season in a short Wild Card series when you’ve already stacked the deck with 162 games of work? Getting the bye means walking into the ALDS with your ace cards intact.

The Division Race Adds Pressure

The Yankees don’t have this luxury locked up just yet. With a 90-68 record, New York sits tied atop the AL East with the Toronto Blue Jays. Four games remain on each team’s schedule, but the Blue Jays hold the tiebreaker. That means if both teams finish even, the division crown goes north of the border.

For the Yankees, the math is simple but unforgiving: they need to win one more game than Toronto in this final stretch. Do that, and they claim the division for a second straight year, along with the precious ALDS bye. Fall short, and they’ll be thrust into the chaos of the Wild Card round, where a couple of off nights can erase an entire season of dominance.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Boone’s Confidence Shapes the Narrative

Boone’s confidence in preferring the bye reveals more than just strategy—it reflects his trust in his team’s ability to stay sharp. This isn’t a manager worried about rust; it’s a manager who believes his roster, stacked with stars and hardened by last year’s World Series run, can adapt to any scenario.

Still, there’s no denying the stakes. Avoiding the Wild Card is more than a convenience; it’s a safeguard against disaster. For a franchise chasing its 28th championship, taking the smoother road to the ALDS is the difference between steering a ship into calm waters or braving a storm before even reaching the open sea.

And make no mistake, Boone wants no storms before October’s real battles begin.