Yankees manager emphatically shuts down talk of optioning struggling infielder to Triple-A

The New York Yankees are in the middle of a playoff race, yet Anthony Volpe’s struggles have become impossible to ignore.

Fans have watched the shortstop’s once-promising bat turn quiet, sparking conversations about whether his future should include Triple-A.

To call Volpe’s recent performance disappointing feels like underselling it. His slumps haven’t just lingered; they’ve amplified under the spotlight of Yankee Stadium.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

A Brutal Stat Line

Even his 2-for-3 showing against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday—complete with a double, RBI, and stolen base—hardly shifted the narrative.

The numbers tell a harsher truth. Over his last seven games, Volpe is slashing .091/.087/.136, looking overmatched and pressing.

Expanding the sample doesn’t help. Over his last 15 games, he sits at .120/.151/.240, with almost no signs of sustained rhythm.

Zoom out further, and the 30-game line of .181/.216/.362 still paints the picture of a hitter searching for answers.

Optioning to Scranton?

The Yankees technically have three options to send Volpe to Triple-A Scranton, giving him space to reset in quieter conditions.

Such a move could let him refine his mechanics, restore confidence, and iron out defensive issues without constant New York pressure.

Yet, manager Aaron Boone doesn’t seem inclined to consider that path, even as fans and analysts raise the possibility.

Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Boone’s Staunch Defense

“First of all, he’s a more productive offensive player than he gets credit for,” Boone told Chris Kirschner of The Athletic recently.

The manager pointed out that expectations may have unfairly ballooned when Volpe first arrived, making every flaw feel magnified.

Boone acknowledged defensive lapses and offensive shortcomings but still labeled Volpe “a frontline defensive player at a premium position.”

While that vote of confidence sounds firm, the statistics make Boone’s defense tougher to sell to a frustrated fan base.

Numbers That Don’t Lie

Volpe has yet to post an OPS above .670 across any of his three major-league seasons, a glaring offensive limitation.

The shortstop’s 2025 batting average sits at .207, with a .271 on-base percentage—numbers far below league average for his position.

Yes, Volpe contributes some power and speed, but those flashes don’t outweigh his consistent inability to reach base reliably.

Boone pushed back again, asking rhetorically what planet would send down “a shortstop with a .700 OPS four months in.”

The Jose Caballero Factor

Part of the tension comes from the presence of Jose Caballero, who offers steady defense, speed, and comparable hitting.

Unlike Volpe, Caballero doesn’t supply much power, but his glove and base-running instincts add balance to the Yankees’ lineup.

When fans see Caballero flashing leather and creating pressure on the bases, patience for Volpe’s slump thins even further.

It’s almost like watching a luxury car stall in traffic while a reliable compact zips past smoothly—flash versus consistency.

No Move Imminent

For now, Boone and the Yankees appear committed to keeping Volpe in the big leagues despite his persistent struggles.

The organization may still reassess if his numbers crater further, but optioning him seems nowhere near their immediate plans.

The debate rages among fans and media, yet inside the clubhouse, Volpe remains the Yankees’ shortstop until further notice.

