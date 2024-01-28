Yankees making major shift in their batting order in 2024

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees have been active this off-season, significantly overhauling their outfield. This move aims to address concerns about the starting rotation and elevate the team’s overall performance, particularly after the departures of Luis Severino and Frankie Montas.

Strategic Additions to Balance the Yankees’ Lineup

A key objective for General Manager Brian Cashman was to infuse left-handed batters into the Yankees’ predominantly right-handed lineup. Last season’s makeshift approach often saw players like Franchy Cordero and Billy McKinney being overutilized. This year, however, the Yankees have taken significant strides by adding notable talents like Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo.

Juan Soto, a 25-year-old with an impressive track record, represents a major upgrade in the outfield. His 2023 season stats, including a .275/.410/.519 slash line and a career-high 35 home runs, demonstrate his exceptional ability to maintain a higher walk rate than strikeout rate.

Alex Verdugo, another left-handed addition, brings additional offensive prowess. Despite a slight dip in his performance last season, Verdugo has consistently displayed the potential for above-average offensive production. His inclusion in the lineup should significantly enhance the Yankees’ outfield compared to their options last year.

Prospects and Emerging Talent

Austin Wells, projected to play a more prominent role this upcoming season, adds to the Yankees’ left-handed batting depth. While he might not start as the top catching option, his offensive potential provides an opportunity for league-average production, a considerable asset for the team.

With a Steamer projection of hitting .232/.306/.411, including 11 home runs and 35 RBIs, Wells’ presence could offer about 15% more production than Jose Treviño, albeit with a different defensive value.

Anticipated Offensive Uplift

The addition of these three left-handed bats, along with the expected comeback of Anthony Rizzo from concussion symptoms, introduces more diversity and potential in the Yankees’ batting order. This enhanced lineup should result in a significant increase in offensive output compared to the previous season, positioning the Yankees for a strong postseason run and the potential to make a significant impact.