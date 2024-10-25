Yankees make odd move dropping speedster from World Series roster

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Yankees released their World Series roster on Friday afternoon, just hours before Game 1, set for 8:08 PM in Los Angeles. Most of the roster remains the same as it was for the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians, but one notable change has been made.

Jon Berti Left Off the Yankees’ World Series Roster

The Yankees decided to leave speedy utility man Jon Berti off the World Series roster. With Anthony Rizzo returning to the lineup in the ALCS and Oswaldo Cabrera available as a versatile utility player, the team found little reason to keep Berti as a backup option for first base.

Backup Outfield Options Over Pinch-Running Speed

Instead of Berti, the Yankees opted to retain two backup outfielders: Trent Grisham and Jasson Dominguez. While neither matches Berti’s elite speed, the Yankees appear comfortable taking a more conservative approach on the basepaths. Should they need a pinch runner, the Yankees would likely utilize Dominguez, who is capable on the bases but lacks Berti’s top-tier speed.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Berti, known for his baserunning ability, ranked in the 91st percentile in sprint speed this past season and stole five bases over 25 games. Although he once stole 41 bases in just 102 games for the Miami Marlins, at 34, it’s safe to say he’s lost a touch of his former pace. During the playoffs, Berti played four games, hitting .182/.250/.182 and scoring one run. Manager Aaron Boone ultimately decided that Berti’s primary contribution would be as a base runner, but preferred additional outfield depth.

Depth in the Outfield and Utility Flexibility

With Grisham and Dominguez on the roster, Boone has ensured more outfield coverage. In an emergency, Cabrera and Jazz Chisholm are also capable of filling in as outfielders, making Berti’s absence a relatively minor adjustment.

The Return of Nestor Cortes

In place of Berti, the Yankees added left-handed starter Nestor Cortes, who has been rehabbing from an injury but recently worked his way back into game readiness. After a live simulation session earlier this week where he threw 28 pitches, Cortes reported mild soreness but appears fit enough to contribute in high-stakes moments should the need arise.

As the Yankees head into Game 1, they hope this roster adjustment gives them the flexibility needed to compete against a strong Dodgers team. With Cortes’s arm available and outfield depth secured, they aim to be ready for whatever challenges the World Series may bring.