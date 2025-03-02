Yankees make 2 more spring cuts as roster trimming begins

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Yankees continued trimming their spring training roster over the weekend, sending two more players to minor league camp. Catcher Omar Martinez and right-handed pitcher Leonardo Pestana were both reassigned, with neither expected to make a push for the Opening Day roster.

While these moves aren’t surprising, they offer insight into the team’s depth and how the minor league system is shaping up for the upcoming season.

Martinez’s Next Step in the System

Martinez, 23, is a left-handed hitting catcher who spent last season at High-A Hudson Valley, putting together a respectable offensive campaign. He played in 104 games, slashing .238/.374/.404 with 13 home runs, 41 RBIs, and a 128 wRC+. While the batting average wasn’t eye-popping, his strong on-base skills and developing power made him an intriguing prospect moving forward.

He made three appearances in big league camp this spring, collecting one hit in five at-bats while striking out twice, resulting in a 40% strikeout rate. His path to higher levels in the system is likely dependent on how Rafael Flores progresses, as Flores appears to be next in line for a promotion to Triple-A.

Once that move happens, Martinez could see a bump to Double-A Somerset, where his bat will need to take another step forward to stay in the conversation as a long-term catching option.

Pestana’s Future in the System

Pestana, a 26-year-old right-hander, spent last season with Double-A Somerset, where he tossed 22.2 innings with a 3.18 ERA and an impressive 11.12 strikeouts per nine. His ability to generate whiffs has been a strength, but his command and ability to limit runs remain question marks as he looks to take the next step.

He struggled in his brief spring training action, giving up a few runs over two innings of work, but the Yankees still value his potential. However, as a Rule 5-eligible player, there’s always the chance another team could take a flier on him in hopes of fast-tracking his development to the big leagues.

For now, he’ll likely start the year back in Somerset or make the jump to Triple-A Scranton if the Yankees want to push him toward a bullpen role in the majors sooner rather than later.

With Martinez and Pestana heading back to the minors, the Yankees continue to refine their roster and identify the depth pieces that could contribute later in the year. As spring training progresses, more moves will come, with the team still sorting out key position battles and injury replacements before Opening Day.