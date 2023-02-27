Yankees: Main Takeaways in 8-5 victory over Tigers

Feb 27, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees faced off against the Detroit Tigers on Monday evening during a spring training contest. Starting pitcher Luis Severino took the mound for the first time this spring, struggling in his first inning of action. He gave up three hits, four earned runs, one walk, and a homer across two innings, which isn’t exactly how he envisioned his evening playing out.

Nonetheless, it was good to get Sevy some live action after dealing with a shoulder injury down the stretch in 2022. Of course, he will have plenty of time to ramp up ahead of the regular season, so expect him to make at least another start over the next few weeks.

Aside from Severino having a few ups and downs, the Yankees had a few solid pitching performances, notably Ian Hamilton and James Norwood, who both tallied two strikeouts in their respective innings.

The Yankees enjoyed another successful game in the batter’s box:

Offensively, the Yankees had a few timely hits down the stretch, but several starters helped get them on the board early. Oswaldo Cabrera singled in the bottom of the first inning, driving in Isiah Kiner-Falefa and moving Willie Calhoun to third base. Harrison Bader hit a sacrifice fly to left field, driving in Calhoun immediately after.

One stand-out performance came from Jesus Bastidas, who enjoyed two RBIs, earning a hit across three at-bats. Calhoun continued his strong spring, recording a hit and run over two at-bats. He’s hitting .600 with a 66.7% on-base rate early on across two Spring training games.

Jesus Bastidas has been a key guy thus far in spring. Hit the MAMMOTH shot yesterday, and now he has a 2R RBI single! pic.twitter.com/nCO9BLumNT — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) February 28, 2023

Top prospect Anthony Volpe didn’t have the best evening, grounding into two double plays. However, despite having a few troubles in the batter’s box, he still managed to put together a positive game, throwing out a runner at home plate from the second base position.

HEADS UP PLAY BY ANTHONY VOLPE pic.twitter.com/1JbghTzgBU — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) February 28, 2023

The Yankees are having Volpe change positions this spring to test his resiliency and where he can feature if an opportunity arises.

The Bombers have now won three of their four spring training games and will take on the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday afternoon at 1:05 PM.