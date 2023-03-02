Yankees: Main Takeaways from 9-1 win over Pirates

Feb 26, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17), second baseman Gleyber Torres (25), center fielder Aaron Judge (99) and starting lineup stands for the National Anthem against the Atlanta Braves at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees took on the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday afternoon, emerging victorious 9–1, courtesy of several home runs via the team’s prospects. To start things off at the top of the 1st inning, lead-off hitter Anthony Volpe smacked a solo HR, furthering his case to land on the 26-man roster on Opening Day.

The Yankees’ offense had A DAY:

Volpe has been phenomenal to start his spring training, showcasing some smooth glove work and contributing heavily with the bat in his hands. However, the team got involved in a number of ways, with Rafael Ortega, one of the team’s non-roster invites, launching a two-run shot, driving in Oswald Peraza. Ortega is competing for the starting left field job, and having hit a homer and triple on the day, he certainly made a strong case.

At the top of the 4th inning, former top prospect Estevan Florial doubled to right field, driving in Jake Bauers. In the very next inning, Ortega recorded his triple, driving in Peraza, who had two runs on the afternoon. However, it wasn’t until the top of the 9th inning when prospect Andre Chaparro launched a Grand Slam, driving in Everson Pereira, Jesus Bastidas, and Brandon Lockridge. Chaparro has been a force to open spring training, contributing two homers, six RBIs, and three hits across 11 at-bats.

Aside from the team’s offensive master class, the pitching got some good work in as well. Lou Trivino struck out two batters to open the game, and Wandy Peralta followed up with three consecutive strikeouts in his single inning of action. Clay Holmes also escaped unscathed, striking out a batter. It wasn’t until relief pitcher Matt Bowman gave up two hits and a home run that Pittsburgh got on the board, but it was a successful day for the Yankees across the board.

Seeing Volpe and Peraza man two INF spots was certainly a beautiful sight, especially since both contributed heavily in the batter’s box. They combined for two hits, three runs, and two walks, which is exactly what the Bombers hope they can contribute at the MLB level this upcoming season.