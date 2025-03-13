Yankees made one major offseason mistake letting key pitcher walk

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

When the Yankees let Clay Holmes leave in free agency, it seemed like a calculated decision. The bullpen was deep, the rotation was set, and handing out a multi-year deal to a reliever didn’t feel like a priority. But two weeks into spring training, everything has changed, and it’s hard not to wonder if they miscalculated in a major way.

Holmes signed a three-year, $38 million deal with the Mets, averaging just $12.67 million per season. But here’s the twist—he’s not a reliever anymore. The Mets took a gamble on Holmes as a starting pitcher, and so far, it looks like they hit the jackpot.

Holmes Has Been Lights Out as a Starter

Across 9.2 innings this spring, Holmes has been nearly perfect, posting a 0.00 ERA with 12.10 strikeouts per nine. His sinker has always been elite, but the real difference-maker has been a new kick changeup he added to his arsenal. The pitch has been lethal, giving him a weapon against lefties that he never had before.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Mets saw potential where the Yankees didn’t. Worst case, if the experiment failed, Holmes could always slide back into the bullpen, where he was already dominant. Instead, the Yankees let him walk without exploring the possibility of using him in a bigger role.

A Roster Decision That Looks Worse by the Day

When the Yankees let Holmes go, their rotation looked impenetrable. They had Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Carlos Rodón, Luis Gil, Marcus Stroman, and a young prospect like Will Warren waiting in the wings. But now, Cole is out for the season, Gil is sidelined for at least three months, and the Yankees are scrambling to fill innings.

Would Holmes have been an ace? No. But for $12.67 million a year, he could’ve been a high-upside starter who, at worst, would have still been a dominant late-inning reliever.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Instead, the Yankees gave Jonathan Loáisiga a one-year, $5 million deal with a 2026 club option. Loáisiga has barely been able to stay on the field over the last three seasons, pitching just four innings in 2024. Betting on him over a proven arm like Holmes already feels like a regrettable decision.

Short-Term Thinking Could Cost the Yankees

Letting Holmes walk made sense when the Yankees thought they had a surplus of pitching. But now, with their rotation in disarray, it’s clear they might have been too quick to dismiss the idea of keeping him around. The Mets took a shot at something the Yankees didn’t even consider, and it’s already paying off.

Now, the Yankees are left scrambling, hoping Stroman and Warren can patch the holes. It’s not an ideal situation, and it’s one they could have avoided with a little more foresight.