Yankees made no mistake splashing $218 million on star pitcher

The Yankees wasted no time pivoting after losing Juan Soto this offseason, turning their attention to fortifying their starting rotation by locking in one of the best run-prevention pitchers in baseball.

Max Fried’s eight-year, $218 million deal ensures that the Yankees have a dominant one-two punch at the top of their rotation, pairing him with ace Gerrit Cole. It’s a move that signals a clear priority: win with elite pitching, especially in October.

Fried’s Run Prevention Is Elite

Few pitchers in the game control contact like Fried. He ranked in the 95th percentile in average exit velocity last season, meaning hitters struggled to square him up. His 96th percentile ground ball rate highlights how his arsenal is built to induce weak contact, letting his defense do the work behind him.

His curveball is a true weapon, allowing just a .154 batting average last season while generating 57 strikeouts with a 37.1% whiff rate. His fastball, while not overpowering at 93.9 mph, limits damage, surrendering only a .360 slugging percentage. The key is his ability to keep the ball on the ground and avoid big mistakes.

Cashman’s Defensive Blueprint Aligns With Fried

The Yankees’ offseason has been carefully orchestrated to maximize their pitching staff, particularly with infield defense.

Letting Gleyber Torres walk in free agency was a decision partly rooted in improving defensive efficiency. Paul Goldschmidt now locks down first base, Jazz Chisholm brings athleticism to second, and the team still has the flexibility to make another move at third. All of these moves support a pitcher like Fried, whose success is tied directly to the gloves behind him.

First Impressions in Pinstripes

Fried wasted no time making an impression, striking out Austin Wells twice during a live bullpen session on Saturday. Manager Aaron Boone, watching Fried up close for the first time in pinstripes, came away impressed.

“It’s been kind of fun to see it up close, just how much all his pitches move,” Boone said.

Seeing Fried in action only reinforces why the Yankees made such a hefty investment. He’s a game-changer, a pitcher built for the grind of the regular season and the intensity of the playoffs. With Cole coming off an injury-riddled 2024 but still proving his value in the postseason, having Fried as a co-ace provides the Yankees with a safety net—and, more importantly, a serious shot at making another deep run in October.