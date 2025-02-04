Yankees made 2 massive upgrades at weak positions

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

As the Yankees continue shaping their 2025 roster, two notable members of last year’s team remain in free agency, waiting for new opportunities. Alex Verdugo and Anthony Rizzo, both everyday starters in 2024, have yet to land with new clubs. Meanwhile, the Yankees have moved in a different direction, upgrading both positions with Jasson Dominguez in left field and Paul Goldschmidt at first base.

Verdugo Still Searching for a Landing Spot

The Yankees took a gamble when they acquired Verdugo from the Red Sox last offseason, hoping he would provide balance to their outfield. While he had moments of solid production, his overall numbers were underwhelming. Verdugo slashed .233/.291/.356 with 13 home runs and 61 RBIs over 149 games, posting a wRC+ of 83—just below league average. His defense in left field was steady, but the Yankees ultimately decided to move on, opting for the upside of Dominguez in that role.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Verdugo’s ability to make contact and play competent defense should eventually land him a contract, but it’s clear that teams aren’t rushing to sign him. His lack of power and streaky production make him a difficult fit for teams looking for more offensive firepower in the outfield.

Rizzo’s Market Remains Quiet

Unlike Verdugo, Rizzo’s situation is more complicated due to health concerns. After suffering a concussion early in the 2023 season, he struggled throughout 2024, hitting just .228/.301/.335 with eight home runs and 35 RBIs over 92 games. His wRC+ of 84 was by far the worst of his career, and his power nearly disappeared. The Yankees declined his $17 million club option for 2025, instead replacing him with Goldschmidt, who provides more offensive reliability.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Rizzo, a respected veteran and clubhouse leader, might still find a role on a team looking for a left-handed bat with experience. But given the sharp decline in his power numbers, it’s possible that teams see him more as a bench piece than an everyday first baseman.

Yankees’ Upgrades Make a Difference

Replacing Verdugo with Dominguez and Rizzo with Goldschmidt represents a major step forward for the Yankees. Dominguez, despite limited major league experience, has the kind of athleticism and offensive potential that Verdugo simply doesn’t. Meanwhile, Goldschmidt may not be in his prime anymore, but he still hit 22 home runs with a 100 wRC+ in 2024, making him a clear upgrade over Rizzo’s diminished bat.

With these moves, the Yankees have strengthened their lineup in two critical spots, leaving behind two players still looking for their next opportunity.