Yankees’ Luis Severino takes big step in rehab process

Jun 24, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) reacts after a strikeout to end the top of the fifth inning against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

For the second consecutive year, the New York Yankees and Luis Severino have experienced disagreements regarding his rehabilitation and handling of injuries. The team and the right-handed pitcher are not always in sync, and Severino is not hesitant to express his opinions on the matter.

Suffering from a lat strain since March, Severino has been gradually overcoming obstacles on his path to rejoining the active roster. On Friday, he threw approximately 40 pitches over a three-inning live batting practice session, and after a couple of controversies with the team, he is prepared to advance to a minor league rehab outing.

According to the Yankees, that outing will take place on Wednesday with their Triple-A affiliate, the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

The Yankees need Severino in their rotation:

It is believed that Severino will require multiple rehab outings, ranging from two to three, depending on how he feels and performs. This places his anticipated return around late May or early June, but the mere presence of concrete news about his rehab is a promising development for the Yankees.

The team is currently missing Severino, Frankie Montas, and Carlos Rodon from their rotation. Based on the current situation, Severino will likely be the first to return to a staff that desperately needs some stability.

The Yankees cannot progress much further with Clarke Schmidt, Jhony Brito, and Domingo German as their primary starters, so Severino’s impending return has fans excited.

Severino sustained his injury in late March, but due to his extensive history of lat strains, the team has been cautious and given him ample time to fully recover.

In 2022, Severino pitched 102 innings for the Yankees, posting a 3.18 ERA, 30 walks, and 112 strikeouts. When healthy, he remains a difference-maker, and the team is well aware of that.