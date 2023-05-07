Yankees’ Luis Severino criticizes management over rehab pace

Jun 24, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) reacts after a strikeout to end the top of the fifth inning against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino has been recovering from a lat injury for the past two months. Having suffered the injury early in spring training, the Yankees have eagerly awaited Severino’s return to fill a vital role in the starting rotation, which has been inconsistent.

The team has been relying on Clarke Schmidt, Jhony Brito, and Domingo German in the meantime, creating a challenging situation for the Bombers. However, Severino is close to returning and should begin his rehab assignment soon.

Yankees’ Luis Severino wants to speed up the process:

Severino expressed frustration with the team’s management regarding his rehab process on Sunday. He indicated that he was ready to start a rehab assignment in the minor-league system, but the team wanted him to complete another live bullpen session first.

Luis Severino said he thought it was “unnecessary” for the Yankees to have him pitch a live batting practice this week. He wanted to get into a game for Low-A Tampa. “I’m one step closer now and hopefully I can be back on the field soon.” Per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com

It’s common for a player to desire a quicker recovery process, especially for someone like Severino, who has faced numerous injuries over the past few years. For the first time since 2018, Severino pitched over 100 innings in 2022. He recorded a 3.18 ERA, 3.38 xFIP, 9.88 strikeouts per nine, and an 80% left-on-base rate. While his velocity has decreased from previous years, it was the highest it’s been since 2018, suggesting he’s making steady progress.

Nevertheless, Severino will likely need a few more weeks of minor-league appearances before making his MLB debut this year.

Severino is expected to start in Scranton this upcoming week, but he will likely require at least two starts before the Yankees feel confident promoting him. During spring training, Severino had difficulty controlling his slider, leading to poor efficiency. If he can deliver a few solid performances during his rehab assignment, the Yankees will gain confidence that he can step in and make an immediate positive impact.

General Manager Brian Cashman exercised Severino’s option this past offseason, paying him $15 million for the 2023 campaign. However, given his injury-prone reputation, I wouldn’t be surprised if the two sides parted ways next year, aiming to find a more reliable replacement.