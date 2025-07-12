Yankees’ Luis Gil takes big step forward in rehab

It’s been a season defined by resilience for the New York Yankees, and that fight is about to get a major reinforcement.

Their rotation has been gutted by injuries, yet the Yankees still remain very much in the race in a competitive AL East division.

Gerrit Cole never threw a pitch this year, Clarke Schmidt is out with Tommy John surgery, and Ryan Yarbrough was recently sidelined.

The most promising update, though, is that Luis Gil—last season’s breakout ace—is ready to begin his rehab assignment.

Luis Gil Is Nearing A Return

Manager Aaron Boone confirmed Gil will start for Double-A Somerset this weekend, a crucial step in his road back.

That road’s been long: Gil hasn’t pitched since suffering a lat strain during spring training back in February.

Even if his return isn’t imminent, it’s now on the horizon—and his presence could change the Yankees’ outlook entirely.

Gil doesn’t just offer innings; he brings electricity. He was known for his triple-digit velocity before the injury, blowing hitters away.

The Reigning AL Rookie of the Year Will Boost The Yankees’ Chances

His fastball is ferocious, but it’s the developing control and poise that turned heads during last year’s Rookie of the Year run.

Gil finished 2024 with a 3.50 ERA and 171 strikeouts, edging out names like Colton Cowser and Austin Wells in the ROY vote.

More than just stats, Gil gave the Yankees something they badly needed: consistency and punch when Cole was already sidelined.

He pitched with maturity beyond his years—rare for someone with fewer than 30 MLB starts under his belt at that point.

That’s the version of Luis Gil the Yankees hope returns by August, fresh from his tune-up starts in the minors.

Gil Will Require Multiple Outings

It’s only logical to assume Gil will require multiple outings before being ready, so a late July or early August return seems realistic.

Even if his command takes a few games to sharpen, the Yankees will welcome his power arm with open arms and urgency.

Adding Gil to a group that now includes Carlos Rodón and Max Fried instantly raises both the floor and ceiling.

It’s like restoring a high-end engine to a sports car running on spare parts—it won’t be perfect, but it can roar again.

New York has scraped through with creative bullpen management and unheralded arms, but Gil offers the potential to stabilize things.

Yankees Just Need Gil To Be Himself

He won’t need to be a savior, just himself—dominant for five or six innings and dependable every fifth day.

If he gets there by mid-August, the Yankees will have a legitimate shot at reshuffling their rotation in time for a playoff surge.

No one player defines a season, but Gil’s return could be the exact spark the Bronx Bombers have been missing.

It’s not just about getting healthy—it’s about timing, and for the Yankees, Gil’s clock is starting to tick at the perfect moment.

