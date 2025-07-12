The Yankees are finally getting every drop of value from $162 million pitcher

The Yankees waited a long time for this version of Carlos Rodon to arrive.

For two painful seasons, fans wondered if they’d ever see the dominant pitcher he was with San Francisco.

It felt like buying a luxury car only to watch it stall in traffic. Now, Rodon’s engine is roaring at exactly the right time.

A rocky road that’s turned into something special

Rodon’s start in pinstripes was anything but smooth. In 2023, he labored to a ghastly 6.85 ERA.

Even 2024 wasn’t that much better, finishing with a 3.96 ERA that left many unconvinced.

But this year, something has finally clicked. Rodon owns a sparkling 3.08 ERA over 119.2 innings, showing he’s worth every penny of his six-year, $162 million deal.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Dominance by the numbers tells the real story

Beyond the surface ERA, Rodon’s advanced metrics showcase a pitcher in total control.

His strikeout prowess puts him in the 85th percentile with 135 punchouts this season, reminding hitters why he was once so feared.

His whiff rate hovers around an absurd 91%, meaning batters are constantly swinging through pitches they have no business missing.

That’s the type of dominance the Yankees envisioned when they opened their checkbook.

A fastball and slider pairing that’s finally elite again

Rodon’s resurgence can be traced to his rediscovered fastball and slider — two weapons he’s spent years tweaking.

His four-seam fastball now averages 94.4 mph and holds hitters to a paltry .212 average. It’s the backbone of his success.

But his slider is truly nightmarish. It’s limiting opponents to a .122 average, producing a 42.4% whiff rate and finishing at-bats with a 25.9% put-away clip.

It’s like handing batters a riddle they can’t solve, no matter how many times they try.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

From afterthought to All-Star nod, a story of resilience

When Max Fried pulled out of the All-Star game, Rodon was tapped to replace him — and it felt like poetic justice.

Here’s a pitcher who was booed last season at Yankee Stadium, now celebrating as one of baseball’s elite.

Rodon didn’t just show up, he earned that All-Star call, clawing back from frustration and injuries to reestablish himself.

That resilience is something the Yankees desperately needed from their rotation.

The Yankees’ rotation looks different with this version of Rodon

Adding an ace-level Rodon alongside Max Fried completely changes New York’s October outlook.

He’s transformed from being a lingering question mark to arguably the team’s biggest X-factor down the stretch.

If Rodon keeps missing bats at this rate, the Yankees might finally have the one-two punch that can survive the postseason gauntlet.