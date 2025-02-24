Yankees’ lowkey prospect named a ‘dark horse’ to steal a roster spot

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Spring training always brings unexpected storylines, and for the Yankees, one of the most intriguing ones is the rise of J.C. Escarra. The 29-year-old backstop has taken an unconventional path to this moment, grinding his way through the minor leagues, playing in international circuits, and even driving for Uber at times to keep his baseball dreams alive.

Now, with a strong spring performance, he has a legitimate shot at making the Yankees’ Opening Day roster as the backup catcher.

A Sneaky Offensive Threat

Escarra isn’t just a feel-good story—he can hit. Last season in Triple-A, he put up impressive numbers over 52 games, slashing .302/.403/.527 with eight home runs, 34 RBIs, a 14.9% strikeout rate, and a 13.4% walk rate. His 142 wRC+ means he was 42% better than the average Triple-A hitter, making him a rare offensive weapon at a position that often lacks firepower.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

His bat has continued to shine outside of affiliated ball, as he recently won a batting title in the Dominican Winter League. The Yankees are looking for a backup catcher who can contribute offensively, and Escarra might be the best option in that regard.

A Premium Receiver Behind the Plate

While his bat is enticing, Escarra’s defensive abilities are what could truly lock down a roster spot. The Yankees’ internal metrics rate him as a top-tier receiver, which makes him an attractive complement to starter Austin Wells.

“The club’s internal defensive metrics love Escarra, rating him as a top-flight receiver. If the Yankees are OK carrying two left-handed hitting catchers with Austin Wells as the starter, Escarra could make the Opening Day roster.” – Via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

That endorsement suggests Escarra has a real chance to break camp with the team, especially if the Yankees prioritize a balance of offensive upside and reliable defense in their catching tandem.

The Competition: Alex Jackson vs. J.C. Escarra

Escarra’s biggest competition is Alex Jackson, who was recently acquired from the Reds. However, Jackson’s offensive struggles could work in Escarra’s favor. Last season, Jackson hit just .122/.201/.237 over 58 games and 155 plate appearances. While he’s known as a solid framer, his inability to contribute at the plate makes him a long shot for the job.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Escarra doesn’t need to do much to win this battle—he just needs to prove that his strong hitting can translate in camp while maintaining his solid defensive reputation.

The Final Push for an MLB Roster Spot

Just months ago, Escarra was playing in various international leagues, searching for one more chance at the majors. Now, he’s in a position to grab a roster spot on one of baseball’s biggest stages.

With a few more strong performances in spring training, Escarra could complete his long journey from minor league journeyman to backup catcher for the New York Yankees.