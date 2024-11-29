Yankees’ lowkey bullpen arm could turn into an impact piece in 2025

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees could thrive off of the arm of one of their surging bullpen talents next season.

Jake Cousins was a bright spot for the Yankees in 2024

Yankees reliever Jake Cousins was strikingly effective in 2024. At the surface, Cousins put forth a career season last time around. His 2.37 ERA and 1.053 WHIP were career-highs and he earned his first MLB save on the campaign.

Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

Beneath the surface, the 30-year-old’s potency in key situations serves as an encouraging sign for the Yankees to be high on moving forward. Cousins proved that he could dominate against both righties and lefties at the plate in 2024. Right-handed batters hit .163 against him and he limited lefties to a paltry .132 batting average.

Cousins thrived on the hill in unfavorable situations

Cousins was also wildly effective on the road. He played 19 games at home and 18 away from Yankees Stadium. Yet, his ERA was a crystal clear 1.37 in other ballparks as opposed to the 3.44 ERA he posted at home.

In clutch situations, the Illinois native showed promise. Though opponents earned a .724 OPS against him in scoring position, with two outs and runners in scoring position, Cousins conceded one hit across 15 at bats. As for his performance by inning, Cousins was not as effective in the seventh as he was in the eighth and ninth innings. Of the five home runs he allowed on the year, three came in the seventh.

Cousins could blossom if the Yankees lose Clay Holmes

Credit: Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images

Thus, there’s reason to believe that the University of Pennsylvania product can take the next step in his career next season in New York. The Yankees are in danger of losing their All-Star closer Clay Holmes in free agency. That would only increase their need for Cousins to impose his will in his fifth season in the big leagues.

Whether or not he would see more time at closer would be up to Yankees manager Aaron Boone. It would also depend on which way general manager Brian Cashman would pivot should Holmes walk. Nevertheless, whichever inning Cousins owns, he’ll need to fence it up well and ensure that it’s unreachable.