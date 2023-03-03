Yankees: Low-key prospect making huge push for 26-man roster spot

Feb 26, 2023; Dunedin, Florida, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Andres Chaparro (87) attempts to locate a fly ball in the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees enjoyed a 9–1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday afternoon, capped off by a Gand Slam from one of the team’s most unheralded prospects.

While many are hyper-focused on Anthony Volpe and Jasson Dominguez, don’t let Andres Chaparro go by the wayside. The 23-year-old super slugger has the makeup of an MLB player, given his ability to play both third base and first.

At 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, Chaparro showed up to spring training thinner, containing raw power that hasn’t been paralleled. Last season with Somerset in Double-A, Chaparro played in 64 games, hitting .289 with a .369 OBP, 19 homers, and 52 RBIs. This type of player fits the Yankees’ mold perfectly, given his power metrics and ability to get on base. He hosted a 19.9% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate.

The Yankees may want to elevate Andres Chaparro:

Given the fact that Chaparro last participated in Double-A, the expectation is he will immediately transfer to Triple-A Scranton, allowing him to adjust to a new level of talent before inevitably making the jump. If the Yankees have any issues in the infield, notably Anthony Rizzo, who has a chronic back problem or Josh Donaldson is struggling, they may want to give Chaparro a shot at some point during the 2023 campaign. Across 11 at-bats in spring training, Chaparro has already launched two homers, including a Grand Slam, three total hits, six RBIs, and two runs.

Defensively, there are questions given his size, enjoying 417 innings last year at third base, accruing seven errors, and posting 20 putouts. For a player of his frame, Chaparro is inconspicuously athletic and agile.

Suppose the Yankees need to supplement Giancarlo Stanton due to injury and have the designated hitter role open for the taking. In that case, Chaparro could fit the bill nicely, so keep an eye on him the rest of spring training, especially if he continues to mash in the batter’s box.