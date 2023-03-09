Yankees lose starting center fielder to injury

Oct 23, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Harrison Bader (22) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Houston Astros in the sixth inning during game four of the ALCS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees were far healthier on Wednesday than they were Thursday morning, announcing several significant losses. Notably, Carlos Rodon will miss at least the first month of the regular season due to a left forearm strain, and bullpen arm Lou Trivino suffered a mild elbow injury that will keep them out for quite some time.

Losing key starters and relief pitchers certainly puts the Yankees in a bind, trying to supplement injury with prospects. Expect Domingo German and Clarke Schmidt to step up in the meantime, but the Yanks also learned of another issue to centerfielder, Harrison Bader.

The Yankees can’t afford to lose Harrison Bader already:

According to Marley Rivera of ESPN, Bader is dealing with a left oblique issue, but he’s getting tested on Thursday, according to manager Aaron Boone. Bader has enjoyed just 12 at-bats this spring, posting three hits and a run, hitting .250 with a .286 OBP.

Bader dealt with plantar fasciitis in 2022, playing in just 86 games before finally making an appearance for the Yankees after being acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch. He hit .250 with a .294 OBP, five homers, and 30 RBIs. However, his postseason metrics for the Bombers were electric. He hit .333 with a .429 OBP, five homers, and six RBIs across nine games and 35 plate appearances.

Harrison is capable of being a phenomenal contributor, but he has dealt with injury in the past, which should be a concern for the Yanks. The extent of the issue isn’t known just yet, but it is safe to say the Yankees will likely shut him down for the next few days ahead of Opening Day, especially after losing two prominent pitchers.