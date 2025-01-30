Yankees lose out on another high-upside free agent infield solution

Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

The Yankees continue to watch potential infield targets land elsewhere, with the latest being veteran switch-hitter Jorge Polanco. According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the Seattle Mariners secured the 31-year-old infielder on Thursday night, adding him to their infield mix ahead of spring training.

Polanco was an intriguing name on the market, though he came with some notable red flags. He underwent patella tendon surgery this offseason but is expected to be fully cleared for baseball activities by the time spring training rolls around. Given the Yankees’ need for a quality bat at third base, he was at least worth monitoring.

Offensive Upside with Some Major Drawbacks

Polanco’s offensive production has taken a sharp dive in recent seasons. In 2024, he played 118 games, hitting .213/.296/.355 with 16 homers, 45 RBIs, and a 92 wRC+. While he still has pop in his bat, his plate discipline and contact skills have regressed significantly. He posted a 29.2% strikeout rate last season, a steep rise compared to his prime years, when he was far more disciplined at the plate.

The Yankees have been prioritizing better on-base skills and a more contact-heavy approach, which likely made Polanco a less appealing fit despite his power potential. They’ve already seen their share of free-swinging hitters struggle, and taking on another one—especially one coming off knee surgery—was probably not high on their list of priorities.

Defensive Concerns Didn’t Help His Case

Even if the Yankees were willing to gamble on his bat, Polanco’s defense didn’t fit their needs. He’s bounced around the infield in recent years, spending time at second, shortstop, and third base, but his defensive metrics have been spotty at best. With New York placing an emphasis on run prevention this offseason—especially after adding ground-ball-heavy pitcher Max Fried—Polanco’s inconsistency in the field likely took him off their radar.

Ultimately, while the Yankees are still in desperate need of a legitimate starting infielder, Polanco was far from an ideal solution. His power would have played well in Yankee Stadium, but the combination of declining contact skills and defensive shortcomings made it easy to understand why the team didn’t push for him.

Still, with another viable option off the board, the Yankees’ internal solutions at third base—DJ LeMahieu, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Oswald Peraza—remain underwhelming. General manager Brian Cashman may still have one more move left in him, but time is running out.