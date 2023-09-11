Yankees lose 4 impact players to season-ending injuries in a week

May 24, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes (65) reacts after allowing a three run home run to Baltimore Orioles second baseman Adam Frazier (not pictured) during the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

In a season already rife with setbacks, the New York Yankees have hit yet another low point. News broke this week that Jasson Dominguez, alongside three other key players, is out for the season due to a torn UCL. With playoff hopes already dashed and questionable roster choices haunting them, this comes as the latest setback in an utterly disappointing season for the Bombers.

The Underlying Issues: Cashman Faces an Uphill Battle

The Yankees’ downward spiral isn’t just a tale of bad luck; it’s also a product of dubious trades, less-than-ideal free-agent signings, and an over-reliance on injury-prone players. General Manager Brian Cashman faces the challenging task of retooling a team set to welcome back several injured stars in 2024.

Season-Ending Injuries: The Players That Yankees Will Miss

CF Jasson Dominguez: A Promising Star Sidelined

Jasson Dominguez’s injury serves as a double blow for the Yankees, who had pegged him as a potential starting outfielder for 2024. The 20-year-old was quickly making a name for himself, hitting .258 with a .303 OBP, four home runs, and seven RBIs in just eight games. Fans were excited about his potential, so this injury is a significant hindrance to his development. Dominguez is not expected back until mid-2024, leaving a glaring hole in the Yankees’ outfield plans.

SP Nestor Cortes: From All-Star to Disabled List

Left-handed starting pitcher Nestor Cortes has also seen his season prematurely end due to a left rotator cuff strain. Cortes had an impressive 2022 season, with a 2.44 ERA across 158.1 innings, earning him an All-Star appearance. Unfortunately, this year, he will conclude with a 4.97 ERA over 63.1 innings. The Yankees hope that Cortes will return as a strong part of the rotation following a full recovery.

SP Luis Severino: An Uncertain Future

29-year-old Luis Severino’s future with the Yankees is looking increasingly uncertain. After a dismal performance this season—posting a 6.65 ERA over 89.1 innings—he’s out with a left oblique strain. Given his persistent durability concerns and a $15 million salary, the Yankees may consider reallocating his funds elsewhere.

1B Anthony Rizzo: Undiagnosed Injury Impacts Performance

Finally, there’s Anthony Rizzo. The team was initially relieved to find that his slump was not age-related but rather due to an undiagnosed concussion. Rizzo will also miss the rest of the season, ending his campaign with a .244 batting average and a .328 OBP, alongside 12 homers and 41 RBIs over 99 games. He will be in the final year of his two-year deal next season, which also carries a club option for 2025. Expect him to remain a Yankee unless a trade materializes.

Key Takeaways: What’s Next for the Yankees?

Though this season is essentially a write-off, there are crucial decisions ahead for the New York Yankees. Whether it’s reassessing player contracts, making smarter trades, or focusing on player health, Cashman and his team have a challenging off-season ahead to right the ship.