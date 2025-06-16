Yankees looking to get back on track behind red-hot starter

A bitter taste still lingers from Fenway Park. The kind that doesn’t fade with time, only with redemption.

This weekend, the New York Yankees were swept — yes, swept — by the Boston Red Sox. Their first sweep of the 2025 season, and one delivered by their fiercest rivals.

The bats, so loud and relentless all season, fell silent in the worst possible way. Boston’s pitchers outdueled them, outsmarted them, and left a high-powered offense grasping at shadows.

Yankees fans watched in disbelief as their team—one of baseball’s elite—was outplayed in every phase of the game. It wasn’t just a loss; it was a gut punch.

But baseball doesn’t wait for wounds to heal. The schedule keeps moving. And now, the Yankees return home with a shot at renewal.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Clarke Schmidt could be the momentum shifter

Every team needs a spark after a humbling series. For the Yankees, Clarke Schmidt might be that ignition source.

Like a pressure valve slowly finding its balance, Schmidt has quietly turned into one of the team’s most consistent arms.

Over his last eight starts, the right-hander has been nothing short of excellent. A 2.78 ERA across 45.1 innings tells one story.

But the .111 average against with runners in scoring position tells a more important one — he thrives when it matters most.

Clarke gets the call Monday as the Yankees open a seven-game homestand with the first of four vs the Angels. @MontefioreNYC pic.twitter.com/fFhUN5X92V — YES Network (@YESNetwork) June 16, 2025

Schmidt, once a question mark due to early-season shoulder troubles, has become an exclamation point in the rotation.

His season ERA now sits at 3.60, and while that may not headline Cy Young ballots, it does anchor a staff still navigating injuries and inconsistency.

He’ll take the mound Monday at Yankee Stadium against the Angels, tasked with delivering a win that would mean more than just one in the standings.

It would be symbolic. A signal that the Yankees haven’t lost their edge — only their footing.

Giancarlo Stanton’s return brings power and purpose

While Schmidt sets the tone from the mound, a familiar and fearsome presence returns to the batter’s box.

Giancarlo Stanton is back. And not a moment too soon.

Stanton has missed the last two and a half months due to torn elbow tendons, a frustrating setback for the slugger and the lineup.

When healthy, his ability to alter a game with a single swing is unmatched. For a Yankees offense that suddenly looked mortal in Boston, Stanton’s return is more than symbolic — it’s necessary.

Think of the lineup like an orchestra missing its brass section. Loud, dangerous, but missing something essential. Stanton provides that booming presence again.

With Aaron Judge still producing at an MVP level and the supporting cast performing nicely, the injection of Stanton’s power could be the shot in the arm the offense needs.

This homestand is about more than just wins

The Angels aren’t an elite team, but they could be dangerous if taken lightly.

Still, this upcoming series is less about the opponent and more about the Yankees themselves.

How they respond after being swept by Boston will say more than any press conference or clubhouse quote.

Winning two out of three might calm the waters. A sweep would announce their return with a roar.

The Yankees have everything they need to bounce back — a hot pitcher, a reinforced lineup, and home-field energy.

Now it’s about execution. Because in this rivalry-driven, playoff-aspiring season, there’s no time for extended slumps.

And sometimes, the best cure for a bruised ego is just getting back on the field — and winning.

