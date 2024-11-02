Yankees lock in their future closer on a $2.5 million salary hit

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees made a savvy move last offseason, signing journeyman pitcher Luke Weaver to a one-year contract with a club option for 2025 at just $2.5 million. With Weaver’s impressive performance throughout the season, this decision has already paid dividends, making him one of the team’s most electrifying bullpen assets.

Weaver’s Rise to Stardom With the Yankees

Weaver earned $2 million this past season, emerging as a reliable and dominant bullpen arm for the Yankees. His breakout year could also mean the end of Clay Holmes’ time with the team. Holmes, expected to command a significantly larger contract in free agency, showed moments of volatility that proved problematic at times.

While Holmes finished the season with a respectable 3.14 ERA over 63 innings and tallied 30 saves, he also led the league in blown saves. Although he held a 2.25 ERA over 12 playoff innings, his role as the closer ultimately shifted to Weaver, who stepped up and recorded four saves with a 1.76 ERA in the postseason.

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff -Imagn Images

The Yankees exercised Weaver’s club option on Friday night, securing him as their primary high-leverage bullpen option for the 2025 season.

Impressive Stats Reflect Weaver’s Growth

Weaver’s 2024 season stats paint a picture of growth and newfound stability. Over 84 innings, he posted a 2.89 ERA with a career-high 11.04 strikeouts per nine innings, a 79.4% left-on-base rate, and a 36.4% ground ball rate.

Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake played a significant role in revitalizing Weaver’s fastball and adjusting his wind-up, which contributed to his dominance on the mound. Finishing in the 94th percentile for whiff rate and 93rd for strikeout rate, Weaver has proven his ability to consistently generate swings and misses.

Opposing batters managed only a .177 batting average against Weaver’s four-seam fastball, which he utilized 48.5% of the time with an average speed of 95.7 mph. His changeup and cutter were equally effective, holding batters to averages of .172 and .181, respectively. These improvements have cemented Weaver’s position as one of the team’s most dependable relievers, and his presence in high-leverage situations has solidified him as a critical piece of the Yankees’ bullpen.

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Future Potential and the Possibility of an Extension

With Weaver’s success in 2024 and his value as a positive influence in the locker room, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Yankees explore a contract extension to keep him in New York long-term. He has become an integral part of the bullpen’s core, and his cost-effective salary aligns well with the Yankees’ goal of maintaining a strong, affordable roster.

Transitioning Away from Holmes and Building the Bullpen

Holmes’ departure would leave a gap in the bullpen, but Weaver’s emergence has shown that the Yankees can find success by targeting undervalued arms with potential for refinement. As they look to further bolster their bullpen, the Yankees are likely to continue seeking pitchers who, like Weaver, can be molded into reliable, high-impact contributors.