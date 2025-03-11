Yankees linked to veteran free agent innings-eater

Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Two weeks ago, the Yankees’ starting rotation looked like one of the best in baseball. Now, it’s a group held together with duct tape and hope. Gerrit Cole is set to undergo Tommy John surgery on Tuesday, effectively ruling him out for the entire 2025 season. Luis Gil, fresh off winning AL Rookie of the Year, is sidelined for at least three months with a high-grade lat strain.

Suddenly, what was once a dominant unit is in desperate need of reinforcements, and general manager Brian Cashman is now exploring all options.

Veteran Arms Could Be on the Way

According to Buster Olney of ESPN, the Yankees are considering every possible move to bolster their rotation, including signing veteran right-hander Kyle Gibson. At 37 years old, Gibson isn’t the kind of pitcher the Yankees would usually target, but with their backs against the wall, they may not have much of a choice.

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Gibson isn’t a star, but he can eat innings, which is exactly what the Yankees need right now. Last season, he tossed 169.2 innings with a 4.24 ERA, 8.01 strikeouts per nine, a 70.7% left-on-base rate, and a 44.8% ground-ball rate. Those aren’t ace numbers, but they’re serviceable for a team desperate to keep its rotation afloat.

A Stopgap to Survive 2025

If the Yankees bring in Gibson, it won’t be with the expectation that he transforms the rotation. Instead, it would be about survival. The team could also look to lean on Carlos Carrasco early in the season before making a more aggressive move, but time is running out.

Gibson’s pitch mix includes a sinker, cutter, sweeper, and four-seam fastball. His sweeper was surprisingly effective last season, holding opponents to a .200 batting average and a .312 slugging percentage. The Yankees might see value in that, but his fastball is losing velocity, making him a risky addition.

Still, with the Yankees already down two starters and the season approaching fast, they may have no choice but to take the gamble and hope for the best.