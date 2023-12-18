Yankees linked to right-handed power-hitter via trade

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

In a perfect world, the New York Yankees would be able to add another stellar bat to the lineup in 2024. Fortunately, it may still be possible, as Francys Romero, an MLB reporter, suggested that the Seattle Mariners are actively trying to acquire Jorge Soler from the Miami Marlins but that the Yankees have also approached and expressed interest.

For those who don’t know Soler, he’s a 31-year-old outfielder who represents a fantastic right-handed bat. Last season, he played 137 games, hitting .250/.341/.512, including 36 homers, 75 RBIs, a 24.3% strikeout rate, an 11.4% walk rate, and 126 wRC+.

It is important to note that Soler is essentially a better version of Giancarlo Stanton at this point in time. In fact, he also barely plays the outfield anymore, enjoying just 241.2 innings last year, hosting a perfect fielding percentage, -5 defensive run saved, and -3 outs above average.

Stanton’s Contract straps the Yankees

Acquiring Soler is nearly impossible as long as Soler is on the team. The Yankees are still optimistic that the 34-year-old slugger can bounce back next season, considering he’s working on slimming his frame and trying to improve his mobility.

“All I can tell you is, he is getting after it,” Aaron Boone recently said. “He’s always a very focused person and player. I would say that’s on overdrive to make sure he’s in a really good spot heading into Spring Training. I think he’s consumed with making sure that he goes out there and has a Giancarlo-like season. I think G’s got a big year in him, I really do.”

Stanton has been regressing for several years now, hitting .191/.275/.420 last season, including 24 homers and 60 RBIs. This is the first time in his career he ever dipped below a 100 wRC+, indicating he was a below-average hitter. There’s hope he can turn things around and carry his weight in the future, but the Yankees still owe Stanton $98 million over the next few years until a $10 million buyout in 2028.

Not to mention, Stanton has a full no-trade clause, so he would have to waive that clause in order for the Yankees just to offload him and replace the designated hitter role. It is possible that the Yankees could convince him to waive it for Miami, the original team that signed him to the long-term deal and moved him to the Bombers in 2018. However, it is unlikely, considering his substantial financial situation.

Soler is a pipe dream at this point in time, but we’ve seen crazier things happen, for example, the Yankees acquiring Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres. Anything is possible in this market, but this one is undoubtedly a bit more complicated.