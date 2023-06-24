Yankees linked to lefty slugger who could upgrade outfield

Apr 21, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Cody Bellinger (24) looks at the Los Angeles Dodgers dugout after hitting a home run during the third inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Despite a quality pitching display from Clarke Schmidt on Friday night, the New York Yankees‘ offense continues to stumble, an all too familiar scenario in the wake of Aaron Judge’s injury.

The outfield has been particularly problematic in recent weeks, even with tenacious performances from Jake Bauers and Billy McKinney.

Strains on the Outfield: Impact of Judge’s Absence and Bader’s Cautious Return

The prolonged absence of Judge, coupled with Harrison Bader’s careful recovery from a hamstring injury, has significantly impacted the team’s outfield depth. With the trade deadline looming, there may be a potential solution in sight, and it involves the Chicago Cubs and their current standing.

Cubs in the Trade Spotlight: Potential Outfielder for the Yankees?

The Chicago Cubs, currently in 3rd place in the NL Central and two games below .500, may be looking to make some trades. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, a potential fit for the Yankees could be Cody Bellinger, a prospective free agent post-2023 season. Bellinger, with a 2024 mutual option, could prove to be a valuable addition to the Yankees.

“If the Cubs sell, Cody Bellinger, a free agent after 2023, may be a nice fit for the Yankees as a left-handed hitter who could man left field and give the Yankees one of the game’s best defensive outfield.” Via Jon Heyman of the NYP

Considering Bellinger: A Closer Look at the Player’s Performance

Bellinger, 27, is recognized for his stellar defensive abilities in the outfield. Although he started the season strong offensively, his performance has seen a dip recently. Despite the slump, his overall performance suggests potential. However, considering the Yankees’ desperate need for solid offensive contributions, trading for an outfielder in a cold streak might not be the ideal strategy.

Exploring Other Options: Cardinals’ Donovan and O’Neill on the Radar

Cashman could potentially target players from lower-performing teams such as the St. Louis Cardinals, including notable players Brendan Donovan or Tyler O’Neill. It’s highly likely that the Yankees will make a trade move at the deadline, the real question is – who they would be willing to part with in the process?

Potential Trade Assets: Peraza and Other Youngsters

Among their assets, young player Oswald Peraza could be enticing to other teams. However, trading top youngsters may not yield the level of World Series quality required for the Yankees to be competitive this year.

Key to Success: Veteran Players Stepping Up

Ultimately, the path to success lies in the hands of the veteran players earning substantial salaries. Without a strong performance from Giancarlo Stanton, Josh Donaldson, and DJ LeMahieu, the Yankees’ chances of turning the season around appear bleak.