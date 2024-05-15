Yankees linked to former NL MVP in blockbuster trade rumors

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees have been touted as a team that could pull off a groundbreaking trade for St. Louis Cardinals superstar first baseman Paul Goldschmidt this season.

SportsGrid’s Zack Cook rationalized why the Yankees would benefit from pulling off a bold deal for Goldschmidt amid their current team situation (h/t Patrick McAvoy of Fan Nation’s Inside the Pinstripes):

“Even though the Yankees are getting more production from their veterans this season, rumors of a potential move between New York and the Cardinals involving Paul Goldschmidt surfaced last year,” Cook said. “With Juan Soto set to hit free agency next season, the Yankees must be all in to win a World Series this season. Even with Goldschmidt’s documented struggles this season, the fit in New York would do wonders for his confidence,” Cook wrote.

Paul Goldschmidt could turn the Yankees into overwhelming World Series favorites despite 2024 struggles

Though Goldschmidt has had a woeful start to the 2024 MLB season, he would come at a steep price tag. His career-worst .205/.287/.282 slash line and inflated 57 strikeouts in 156 at-bats still wouldn’t earn the Yankees a discount on the former 2022 National League MVP.

There are an innumerable amount of positives that the Delaware native would bring to New York. He hits for power and average when on his game. His 91 home runs behind a .293 batting average and 145 OPS+ from 2021-2023 is a testament to that. His work at first base is also exemplary, where he’s perfect in 2024 with 318 putouts, 26 assists and 40 double plays turned and no errors committed. He’s also never had a season with a fielding percentage below .993.

Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

How could the Yankees pull off a trade for Goldschmidt?

Goldschmidt’s early season woes should be looked at as an outlier. However, the Yankees would likely have to give up one or more of their heavy hitters to land him. Anthony Rizzo, who shares Goldschmidt’s position at first base, would make sense to swap for the purpose of redundancy on the roster. Then there’s Juan Soto, who is playing like an MVP in 2024 but is in the last year of his contract and could move teams in the winter.

Ideally, the Yankees would want to form a big three with Goldschmidt, Soto, and Aaron Judge, so they could also look to move one of their vaunted pitchers to make their batting order and infield juggernauts. If St. Louis looks to move the seven-time All-Star this year, the Yankees would be smart to try and bring him to the Bronx and capture their first World Series in the Aaron Judge era.