Yankees plan for veteran infielder to begin rehab assignment later this week

Oct 1, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New York Yankees first baseman DJ LeMahieu (26) is congratulated by teammate after scoring during the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

After being returned from his rehab assignment due to foot discomfort, the Yankees had DJ LeMahieu in their complex rehabbing with live at-bats. He was also seen doing defensive work with all types of lateral movements, and the plan now is for them to send him on a rehab assignment with the Somerset Patriots either Thursday or Friday. The Yankees have been trying to get LeMahieu out on a rehab assignment for quite some time, but two different failed attempts caused them to prevent things from getting further than one trip to the box in Double-A.

Now, they’ll hope for good results on this upcoming rehab assignment, as the veteran infielder looks to make his season debut with the Yankees in the coming weeks. This news was first reported by Greg Joyce of the New York Post.

DJ LeMahieu to Begin Return to Yankees This Week

Mar 11, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees third baseman DJ LeMahieu (26) singles during the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

This season has been a disaster for DJ LeMahieu, who has yet to record a single appearance at the Major League level after fouling a ball off of his foot in Spring Training. With an unfortunate injury to a foot that he nearly had surgery on a year ago, the veteran is looking to finally get things started on his rehab assignment later this week. The Yankees have a plan in place to get him going either Thursday or Friday and while the previous two attempts ended in failure, they’re hoping the third time is the charm.

Oswaldo Cabrera and Jon Berti have held their own in the meantime, but having more infield depth is a must with the struggles Gleyber Torres has had all season. His three-run blast in Tropicana Field can hopefully be a sign of better days for the 27-year-old infielder, but LeMahieu provides some extra depth in case he isn’t. There aren’t guarantees with him either though, as after having a strong 2022 season, DJ LeMahieu regressed to a mediocre 101 wRC+.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

What the Yankees are hoping for is that the second half of his 2023 season is more indicative of things to come, although second-half results are not more predictive than full-season data. Age also factors into this conversation, as LeMahieu is in his mid-30s and likely in the declining stages of his MLB career, so there’s skepticism as to whether he can feasibly get better after being a year older and suffering another injury to his lower half.

Still, getting him back would be a positive for the Yankees, who know that Berti and Cabrera are better suited for utility roles with the squad.