The Yankees and Orioles were linked to Nationals’ lefty MacKenzie Gore by Jeff Passan of ESPN, who they could end up trading after plenty of smoke regarding a trade at the Winter Meetings.

Andrew Golden of the Washington Post reported initially that the Yankees held discussions with the Nationals regarding the young left-hander.

Despite an ERA over 4.00 this past season, teams are curious about whether they could unlock his upside as high-strikeout pitcher with excellent velocity.

Washington had struggled with pitching development under Mike Rizzo, and while new GM Paul Taboni is expected to embrace modern development philosophies, Gore would not be a benefactor unless he remained there.

With an eye on young MLB talent, the Yankees could be an interesting suitor for his services due to their pitching depth and potential outfield logjam.

READ MORE: Yankees are listening to offers on 2025 All-Star infielder

MacKenzie Gore Expected to Be Traded, Yankees Among Suitors

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

After recording a 4.17 ERA across 30 starts last season, MacKenzie Gore experienced the same amazing highs in the first half followed by a crash and burn in the summer.

The left-hander has struggled to remain consistent during the season, but there were strides made under-the-radar that could translate into a big 2026 season with the right organization.

Gore improved his K-BB% to 17.9% and had one of the 10 highest Swinging Strike Rates for any starting pitcher with at least 150 IP.

His stuff is excellent, but the over reliance on his four-seam fastball is something an organization such as the Yankees could coach him out of, similar to how they did with Carlos Rodon and Cam Schlittler.

Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The Yankees have helped improve the pitch shapes of Carlos Rodon’s changeup and Max Fried’s sinker over the past two seasons, notable lefties who had spent plenty of time in the league before coming to the team.

Matt Blake and Sam Briend have built a highly respected pitching development group since they were both hired ahead of the 2020 season.

Where the Yankees decide to go in the pitching market remains to be seen, but they are engaged on multiple fronts including Tatsuya Imai and Freddy Peralta.