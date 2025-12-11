The New York Yankees are fielding offers on Jazz Chisholm according to Jeff Passan, who believes a prominent second baseman will be traded this offseason.

While a deal was not mentioned to be likely or close, they are listening to what teams are willing to give up for the rental infield bat.

Brian Cashman mentioned that the Yankees are imbalanced, hoping to import more right-handed talent to the roster, but there’s not an easy avenue to do so.

One of the avenues could be platooning, but a curious case could be made for the team swinging for an offensive-minded second baseman capable of hitting lefties at a higher clip than Chisholm has.

READ MORE: Yankees could swing an unexpected blockbuster trade for Rangers star shortstop

Jazz Chisholm’s Name Isn’t Being Shutdown by the Yankees in Trade Talks

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Yankees are not actively shopping Jazz Chisholm on the trade market, but they are listening to what they could get back for him in a potential deal.

It’s possible that this isn’t anything more than due dilligence by GM Brian Cashman who has always been open to making creative decisions on the trade market.

Reports suggest that the team will not engage in extension talks with the 2025 All-Star infielder despite a 30-30 campaign where he was comfortable the best 2B in the American League.

Cashman’s clear desire to add right-handed hitting to the lineup could make an infielder like Bo Bichette a potential target, but its unclear whether the team would pony up for the 27-year-old infielder.

Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

This could be part of a pivot off Cody Bellinger if Scott Boras is unwilling to move of his demands for a seven-year contract, as the Yankees are unwilling to go that far to retain his services.

Bichette’s market is unclear, but he is also likely to sign a nine-figure contract, and his poor defense at shortstop should keep him off the position as soon as 2026.

A trade of Chisholm is at the moment considered to be unlikely, but time will tell if this rumor has more legs to it by the time January rolls around.