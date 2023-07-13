Yankees’ lefty starter making strides in rehab from shoulder injury

Apr 20, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes (65) pitches against the Los Angeles Angels during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Nestor Cortes, the New York Yankees‘ left-hander, was placed on the 15-day injured list over a month ago due to a left rotator cuff sprain. Despite being sidelined since June 5, Cortes seems to be making significant recovery strides.

Road to Recovery

After receiving a cortisone injection on June 6, Cortes has spent most of June and July rehabilitating. His progress appears promising as he successfully threw a simulated game on Sunday, with another session planned for Thursday. According to Newsday’s Erik Boland, the southpaw didn’t report any discomfort following his weekend session and declared himself “pain-free.”

Sunday’s game marked the first time since early June that the Yankees’ starter faced live batters since his injury. The session was successful, paving the way for a potential return in early August.

Yankees’ Approach to Cortes’ Rehabilitation

While the Yankees needed a roster spot for Carlos Rodon last week, they moved Cortes to the 60-day injured list. This move, however, is only procedural and will not impact Cortes’ recovery timeline, as he cannot return before August 4.

It is expected that the Yankees will continue with a cautious approach towards Cortes’ rehabilitation, likely assigning him to a rehab stint for two or three starts. As soon as Cortes can consistently throw for five or six innings, the team will reintegrate him into the rotation for the remainder of the season.

Cortes’ Performance and Expectations

Cortes’ performance in 2023 does not mirror the effectiveness of his 2021 and 2022 seasons. Currently, he holds a 5.16 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP over 59.1 innings. However, should he regain full health, it’s widely predicted that these numbers will improve. Cortes’ talent is too substantial for him to maintain an ERA above 5.00 for long. Nonetheless, the left-hander must demonstrate he has fully overcome his shoulder ailment before any significant changes are expected.