Yankees’ lefty reliever starts rehab assignment in Triple-A 

The New York Yankees desperately need stability in their bullpen, and Brent Headrick might be arriving at the perfect moment.

On August 19, the Yankees placed the 27-year-old lefty on the 15-day injured list with a left forearm contusion.

At the time, there was no clear timeline for his return, leaving fans and the team cautiously uncertain about his recovery.

Now, after steady progress, Headrick will take his most important step yet by beginning a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton on Thursday.

The Yankees announced his rehab start on X, signaling that his long-awaited return to the Bronx is finally approaching.

Today, LHP Brent Headrick commences a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) September 4, 2025

A Hidden Gem in the Yankees’ Bullpen

When healthy, Brent Headrick has quietly been one of the Yankees’ most dependable relievers, often flying under the radar.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

He arrived as a waiver claim in February, just days before spring training, carrying little fanfare into the clubhouse.

Yet across 17 appearances this season, Headrick has posted an impressive 3.13 ERA over 23 innings, showing real consistency.

What makes him stand out is his ability to miss bats, striking out 30 hitters in those limited innings of work.

For a bullpen that has been maddeningly inconsistent, Headrick’s swing-and-miss stuff has been a steady source of relief.

When fully locked in, there’s a strong case he belongs among the Yankees’ top late-inning options alongside their best arms.

Why Headrick’s Return Matters

The Yankees’ bullpen is talented, but its erratic performances have often undone strong starts from the rotation this season.

On Wednesday, for example, the Yankees were up 4-1 after five and a half innings and ended up losinng 8-7 to the Houston Astros.

One night the group dominates, the next it unravels, leaving Aaron Boone searching desperately for stability in late innings.

Adding another reliable left-hander alongside Tim Hill gives Boone more flexibility in how he manages matchups down the stretch.

But Headrick isn’t just another situational arm—he can stretch across multiple innings, making him even more valuable strategically.

That versatility could ease pressure on a bullpen that too often has been asked to carry heavy, uneven workloads.

His return feels like a missing puzzle piece finally sliding into place after weeks of shuffling roles and matchups.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Road Ahead

If all goes smoothly, Headrick likely needs only two or three appearances in Scranton before rejoining the Yankees.

That timeline points to a potential return next week, a welcome development for a bullpen searching for reliability.

For Headrick personally, it’s a chance to solidify his standing and prove he can be a trusted postseason weapon.

Every inning he throws in September will carry weight, both for the Yankees’ playoff push and for his own career.

In many ways, his return could feel like the arrival of reinforcements in the middle of a long, exhausting battle.

As the Yankees try to navigate their late-season gauntlet, Brent Headrick may just become their quiet difference-maker.

READ MORE: Yankees: Devin Williams’ roller-coaster of a season continues to frustrate late-inning plans