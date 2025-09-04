Yankees: Devin Williams’ roller-coaster of a season continues to frustrate late-inning plans

The New York Yankees built their roster expecting a bullpen that could dominate games, yet inconsistency has defined their season’s most fragile moments.

Most top teams dreams of shutting down opponents in the late innings, but for the Yankees, those dreams often dissolve into frustration.

For months, Aaron Boone has searched for someone to depend on, yet Devin Williams, his presumed anchor, has become a storm himself.

Like a pianist missing key notes in a grand performance, Williams keeps disrupting the rhythm of games the Yankees should control.

A shocking decline for Devin Williams

When the Yankees traded for Devin Williams, the move was seen as one of the front office’s smartest investments of the year.

Here was a reliever with legitimate closing experience, a devastating changeup, and a sparkling career ERA hovering below the 2.00 mark.

Instead of becoming the shutdown closer they envisioned, Williams has produced a 5.60 ERA — the highest among qualified relievers in baseball with more than 50 innings.

Devin Williams has the HIGHEST ERA among relievers who have pitched 50 or more innings in 2025 at 5.60.#Yankees pic.twitter.com/DFxW70eASj — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) September 4, 2025

That’s not a mild downturn or an unlucky stretch. It’s a full-blown collapse from someone expected to secure October victories.

Constant reshuffling in the ninth inning

Williams began 2025 as the unquestioned closer, but his struggles quickly forced Boone to experiment with Luke Weaver in the ninth.

Weaver briefly stabilized the role before landing on the injured list, thrusting Williams back into a spot he seemed unprepared to reclaim.

The Yankees didn’t stop searching. They aggressively added David Bednar, Camilo Doval, and Jake Bird at the deadline for extra insurance.

Of that group, only Bednar has consistently provided late-inning stability, leaving Boone juggling arms rather than building a reliable structure.

Brief flashes, longer frustrations

There were moments when Williams teased the Yankees with brilliance, including a string of scoreless appearances from August 10 to August 28.

But just as fans began to believe in his resurgence, the old problems resurfaced, most recently during Wednesday’s meltdown against Houston.

Williams allowed three runs in that outing, and though missed umpire calls contributed, his command betrayed him at critical times again.

Walks have become his recurring issue, and for a bullpen centerpiece, granting free passes is a habit no contender can tolerate.

Boone’s trust running thin

Aaron Boone has publicly supported Williams, repeatedly giving him opportunities to prove he can still be trusted in high-leverage spots.

But baseball ultimately punishes misplaced trust, and every blown lead chips away at the team’s confidence in its supposed closer.

The Yankees are not asking for dominance anymore; they simply need Williams to throw consistent strikes and avoid unnecessary traffic.

Until that happens, Boone will be forced to mix and match late innings, an exhausting strategy when October looms around the corner.

What’s next for the Yankees’ bullpen?

The Yankees don’t lack talent in their bullpen, but talent without execution is like gasoline without a spark — completely useless.

Devin Williams was supposed to provide the spark, the calming presence in chaotic ninth innings. Instead, he’s amplified the chaos.

Unless he dramatically sharpens his command, the Yankees’ October dreams may hinge on Bednar or another unlikely hero to step forward.

Because for all the big names and bold moves, games in October are usually decided by one reliable arm shutting the door.

