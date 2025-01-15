Yankees’ ‘lefty Aaron Judge’ prospect in a ‘great spot’ ahead of 2025 season

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Yankees outfield prospect Spencer Jones knows the stakes are high for the upcoming season. With the Bombers eyeing their outfield of the future, Jones is determined to put himself squarely in the mix for a starting spot in 2026. After a challenging 2024 season that saw flashes of brilliance but plenty of struggles, Jones has spent the offseason reshaping his approach—both at the plate and mentally—to turn potential into production.

Learning From 2024’s Roller Coaster

Jones’s 2024 campaign was a mixed bag. Over 122 games in Double-A, the 23-year-old slugged 17 homers, drove in 78 runs, and swiped 25 bases. He hit .259 with a .336 on-base percentage and a .452 slugging percentage, which isn’t bad, but his 36.8 percent strikeout rate overshadowed the positive aspects of his performance. For every jaw-dropping home run or clutch play, there was a glaring reminder that his plate discipline wasn’t quite where it needed to be.

Reflecting on last season, Jones spoke about the mental growth he experienced. “I think I grew up a lot toward the end of last season, as far as mentally with my performance and the way things went,” he said during an appearance on YES Network’s Yankees Hot Stove. “Just handling the roller-coaster season that it was and growing through it, I think I’m in a great spot now.”

The Offseason of Change

Jones hasn’t wasted any time addressing his weaknesses. This winter, he’s been laser-focused on refining his swing mechanics and improving his approach at the plate. “I’ve been working a bunch this offseason on some new patterns, some new drills,” Jones explained. “I feel like we’ve gotten to a point with my swing this offseason that I’m ready to share it a little bit, and I’m excited for people to see it in games.”

A key part of Jones’s plan is elevating the ball more consistently. His natural power is evident, but maximizing it will require a greater focus on hitting the ball in the air. Pairing that with improved plate discipline could help Jones cut down on his strikeout rate and become a more reliable offensive threat.

A Look Ahead to 2025

The Yankees don’t expect Jones to be an instant star, but they know what they have: a 6’7” athletic outfielder with raw power, solid speed, and Gold Glove potential. For Jones, 2025 is about progress. If he can reduce his whiff rate and turn more fly balls into home runs, his stock will rise dramatically.

Jones is also approaching spring training with a clear mindset. “At the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter where you play as long as you’re the player you want to be,” he said. “I think talent and hard work comes from the top, and it’s just my job to put the performance behind it.”

Eyes on 2026

With another year of development, Jones has the potential to push for a spot in the Yankees’ outfield in 2026. The organization values his athleticism and versatility, and with some seasoning, he could be the power-hitting, defensive standout they’ve been looking for.

Jones’s offseason work has set the stage for what could be a pivotal year in his journey to the big leagues. If the adjustments he’s making translate to the field, he might just be the breakout star the Yankees have been hoping for.