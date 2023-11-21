Yankees’ ‘lefty Aaron Judge’ prospect could explode in 2024

Hudson Valley Renegades outfielder Spencer Jones during media day on April 5, 2023. Renegades Media Day

Spencer Jones, often referred to as the “lefty Aaron Judge,” is a prospect in the New York Yankees farm system who has garnered significant attention for his power traits and potential. At just 22 years old, Jones, a Vanderbilt product, joined the Yankees’ organization in 2022 and immediately made an impact.

Rapid Progress and Promising Start

Jones’ early performance was nothing short of impressive. He began his journey with the Florida Complex team, where he demonstrated remarkable hitting skills, boasting a .500 batting average and a .545 on-base percentage (OBP) over three games. His success there led to a swift promotion to Low-A Tampa, where he continued to excel, achieving a .325 batting average and a .411 OBP, along with a 160 wRC+.

As Jones progressed to High-A Hudson Valley, his numbers experienced a slight downturn, but he still managed to maintain a solid performance. Over 100 games, he posted a .268 batting average, a .337 OBP, and a .450 slugging rate. Notably, he hit 13 homers, drove in 56 RBIs, and stole 35 bases, showcasing his athleticism and defensive capabilities. His stint with Double-A Somerset further confirmed his potential, despite a decline in on-base percentage and a consistently high strikeout rate.

Hudson Valley Renegades outfielder Spencer Jones during media day on April 5, 2023. Renegades Media Day

Developmental Focus and MLB Prospects

Jones’s primary developmental focus lies in improving his strikeout rate and enhancing his plate discipline. The off-season provides an opportune time for him to refine these aspects of his game, potentially paving the way to Triple-A Scranton in 2024.

The Yankees’ current outfield prospects may present a challenge for Jones, with the organization already linked to established names like Juan Soto and Cody Bellinger. This situation might position Jones as a valuable trade asset in the future. However, the Yankees remain optimistic about his development, particularly in terms of his power and plate discipline.

Potential Position Shift and Future Outlook

Some have proposed the idea of transitioning Jones to first base, a position he has not played before but could potentially adapt to, given his left-handed batting. This move could be a strategic decision, especially considering Anthony Rizzo’s contract situation, with the Yankees having an option to retain him in 2025 at $20 million.

As of now, the Yankees are primarily focused on building a competitive team for the upcoming season, with longer-term planning taking a back seat. However, the 2025 season could provide clearer insights into Jones’ readiness to advance in the organization and establish himself as one of the top prospects. The upcoming season will be critical in evaluating his progress and determining his trajectory within the Yankees’ system.