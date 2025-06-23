Yankees’ ‘lefty Aaron Judge’ might be on the verge of a Triple-A promotion

For the Yankees, the spotlight usually shines brightest in the Bronx—but in Double-A Somerset, Spencer Jones is forcing it his way.

There’s a buzz around Jones, the towering 6-foot-7 outfielder many once doubted due to his swing-and-miss tendencies.

This season, though, he’s rewriting that narrative with every swing, blending elite power, plate discipline, and athleticism into one fearsome package.

Jones isn’t just holding his own—he’s dominating, slashing .272/.395/.599 with 15 home runs and 10 steals across 52 games.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Jones has shown key growth in the strikeouts department

That line translates to an eye-popping 186 wRC+, which essentially means he’s hitting 86% better than the average Double-A player.

Yes, the strikeouts are there—his 33.3% K-rate isn’t ideal—but it’s a noticeable improvement from last year’s 36.8%.

That progress speaks volumes about his ability to adapt, especially when paired with his 16.4% walk rate, showing a maturing eye.

When Jones returned from the injured list on May 29, something clicked. Since then, he’s taken things to another level.

In his last 20 games, he’s batting .329 with a .427 on-base percentage and a staggering .657 slugging mark.

He’s crushed six home runs, ripped five doubles, and walked almost as much as he’s struck out—encouraging signs for any slugger.

Even more impressively, his strikeout rate in that stretch is down to 29.3%, the lowest he’s posted at this level.

For someone with Jones’ raw power, that sub-30% figure might be the key to unlocking long-term MLB success.

If we take an even closer look to his last 11 games, Jones has been even better:

He is starting to figure things out at the plate

The comparison to Aaron Judge might sound hyperbolic, but physically, it’s not far off—they’re both massive, athletic, and freakishly strong.

Of course, comparing any prospect to the reigning AL MVP is a stretch, but the similarities are worth noting.

Like Judge once did, Jones must learn to manage his long levers and maximize contact without compromising power, only from the left side of the box.

And right now, it looks like he’s starting to figure that out—he’s lifting the ball more and pulling it with real authority.

Those adjustments didn’t happen overnight; they’ve been years in the making, and the payoff is finally arriving.

It’s the classic tale of a young hitter refining the rough edges while holding onto the tools that make him special.

A promotion to Scranton should be around the corner

At this rate, Triple-A Scranton shouldn’t be far off—Jones has little left to prove in the Eastern League.

Promotion talk feels less like speculation now and more like a matter of timing and roster flexibility.

The Yankees could soon have a tough decision to make.

Whether or not that call-up happens this month, Jones is making it increasingly hard for the organization to ignore.

He’s not just producing—he’s evolving, and he’s doing it on a path that might soon lead to Yankee Stadium.

If development is a ladder, Spencer Jones is climbing fast—and with every big swing, he’s shaking the rungs beneath him.

