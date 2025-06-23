Yankees’ hoping to strike gold with dominant Triple-A pitcher

The Yankees are walking a tightrope with their starting rotation, and Monday’s game could tilt things either way.

With Ryan Yarbrough landing on the 15-day injured list due to a right oblique strain, the Yankees had a decision to make.

Would they rush Marcus Stroman back after two rehab starts, or pivot to someone fresh and sharp from the minors?

A surprising name emerges from Triple-A

Instead of activating Stroman, Aaron Boone turned to 29-year-old right-hander Allan Winans, who’s been lights-out in Triple-A this year.

Winans will start Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds after putting together one of the best pitching stretches in the minors.

Over 50 innings, he holds a jaw-dropping 0.90 ERA across nine starts, striking out 10.62 batters per nine innings along the way.

He’s also keeping runners in check, posting a 90% left-on-base rate and walking just 2.34 per nine with excellent ground ball control.

Winans gets 45.2% of his outs on the ground, relying on movement, command, and deception rather than raw velocity or overpowering heat.

A different look but similar profile

Winans doesn’t bring the gas — his fastball hovers around 90 mph — but like Ryan Yarbrough, he’s a pitcher who thrives on finesse.

The difference is that Winans throws from the right side, using a more upright release that gives hitters a different angle to track.

It’s a chess match more than a sprint with Winans, and he’s been outthinking Triple-A batters all year long with surgical precision.

That said, the majors are an entirely different animal, and previous results haven’t exactly inspired confidence in a repeat performance.

A past marred by struggles, but the timing is right

In 40 career Major League innings, Winans owns a 7.20 ERA, which makes this opportunity both a test and a redemption arc.

The Yankees have reason to believe this version of Winans — polished, confident, and sharp — is far removed from past inconsistencies.

They’ve seen this movie before: a journeyman pitcher dominates Triple-A, only to fall flat when the lights get brighter and the bats louder.

But sometimes, all it takes is one good outing to flip the narrative, especially against a beatable team like the Reds.

The bigger picture for the Yankees

The Yankees don’t need Winans to be a long-term fixture — they just need him to be steady while Yarbrough recovers.

If he can hold down the back of the rotation, it’ll allow Stroman more recovery time and keep pressure off the bullpen.

Given the workload on New York’s arms and the constant dance with injuries, Winans offers timely relief — a short-term Band-Aid with upside.

He’s earned this look based on merit, and if his command carries over to the majors, the Yankees could have something quietly valuable here.

