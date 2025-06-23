Yankees get massive spark as returning infielder puts the team on his back

The New York Yankees were slowly losing their grip on the American League East, but Jazz Chisholm has almost single-handedly pulled them back into rhythm.

After a sluggish stretch, the team has now won three of their last four games and is preparing for a key matchup with the Reds.

At the heart of that turnaround is Chisholm, who returned from injury and immediately began injecting life into the Yankees’ lineup.

Chisholm’s red-hot June is changing the narrative

Jazz Chisholm suffered a brutal oblique injury earlier this season — three separate muscle tears from a single violent swing.

Many expected a slow and cautious return, but instead, Chisholm came back like a storm looking for damage.

Since returning, the 26-year-old has slashed .242/.345/.467 on the year with a strong .812 OPS, 10 home runs and 10 stolen bases.

Those numbers don’t even tell the full story — in June, he’s turned into one of the league’s most dangerous hitters.

Through this month, he’s hitting .357/.419/.643 with a 1.062 OPS, walking nearly 12% of the time and barreling everything.

His advanced metrics paint a glowing picture, ranking in the 81st percentile in barrel rate and 83rd in walk rate.

Helping the Yankees with more than just the bat

While Chisholm’s bat has been electric, his glove is also providing major value — especially in the infield’s current alignment.

He’s taken over third base duties and allowed DJ LeMahieu to shift back to second, where he’s more comfortable and effective.

That one change has stabilized the infield, reducing errors and giving pitchers more confidence to pitch to contact.

Chisholm’s athleticism at the hot corner isn’t just passable — it’s helping keep runs off the board, adding quiet value daily.

In many ways, he’s become the spark plug this lineup sorely needed after weeks of inconsistent production and frustrating losses.

Big moments in big games

Against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday, Chisholm came through in the eighth inning when the Yankees needed him most.

He laced a double to center field, driving in Paul Goldschmidt and Ben Rice, flipping the game in the Yankees’ favor.

Moments later, he scored on a DJ LeMahieu groundout, extending the lead and helping the Yankees close out a 4–2 win.

These are the plays that don’t just show up in the box score — they shift momentum and build confidence for an entire team.

Series ahead could extend momentum

As the Yankees prepare to face the Cincinnati Reds, they know every game counts with the Rays quickly closing the gap.

Chisholm’s resurgence has helped them maintain a 2.5-game lead in the division, but there’s little margin for error now.

The Reds, currently 40–38, are beatable, and New York has the talent to take the series — especially with Jazz locked in.

If Chisholm continues at this pace, the Yankees may have quietly added an All-Star caliber bat midseason without a trade.

