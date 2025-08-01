Yankees ‘lefty Aaron Judge’ has become untouchable with stock skyrocketing

When the New York Yankees held firm at the trade deadline, it wasn’t just about who they acquired—it was about who they protected.

Including a flurry of last-minute moves, the Yankees reshaped their bullpen before the deadline with the additions of David Bednar, Jake Bird, and Camilo Doval.

They also added utility infielder Jose Caballero and got rid of Oswald Peraza.

But behind the scenes, front offices across the league had their sights set on one prized name: outfielder Spencer Jones.

Teams dangled starters, relievers, even everyday bats—but the answer from GM Brian Cashman was consistent: Spencer Jones is off-limits unless the return is overwhelming.

The 24-year-old outfielder has erupted in 2025, transforming from a promising name to one of the game’s most tantalizing young hitters.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Spencer Jones Has Become the Yankees’ Crown Jewel

Jones kicked off 2025 with a ferocious run in Double-A, hammering 16 home runs and posting a jaw-dropping 186 wRC+.

He wasn’t just flashing tools anymore—he was harnessing them. Jones began to control the strike zone and punish mistakes with authority.

His success earned a well-deserved promotion to Triple-A, and what followed felt almost unreal: .402/.461/.920 over 21 scorching-hot games, good for a 243 wRC+.

That blistering stretch includes 13 home runs in just 102 plate appearances, sending a jolt through the Yankees’ front office.

In total, Jones has already mashed 29 home runs this season, becoming the type of talent clubs dream of prying loose at the deadline.

“Left-Handed Aaron Judge” Isn’t Just a Lazy Comparison

Yes, the Aaron Judge parallel is bold—but in Jones’ case, it’s not just about body type or handedness. It’s about presence.

Like Judge, Jones is a towering athlete with plus speed and the ability to shift a game with one swing.

His improved plate discipline in 2025 has been the missing puzzle piece, turning raw tools into real, repeatable production.

He’s no longer chasing borderline pitches or pulling off balance—he’s staying inside the ball and pulling it in the air with lift.

It’s like watching a skyscraper learn ballet—Jones has grown into his size and now moves with controlled violence at the plate.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Brian Cashman Drew a Line in the Sand

While many fans hoped the Yankees would swing big for a starting pitcher, the market didn’t align with their plans.

Asking prices were sky-high, and most trade conversations started—and ended—with Spencer Jones.

Cashman offered a measured response when asked about it: “Some players are more touchable than others…”

"Some players are more touchable than others…we are certainly excited by his potential"



Brian Cashman is asked about Spencer Jones' performance and how he was viewed at the trade deadline: pic.twitter.com/wMssc8Sdek — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) July 31, 2025

His meaning was clear. While no prospect is ever truly off-limits, Jones is teetering on the edge of can’t-miss territory.

It’s not often the Yankees show this kind of restraint, especially when contending windows feel wide open.

A Glimpse Into the Yankees’ Long-Term Vision

Jones’ rise suggests a shift in philosophy—one where the Yankees won’t sacrifice long-term stars for short-term fixes.

Holding onto Jones signals belief in a player who could be anchoring their outfield alongside Judge in just a few months.

With his Triple-A dominance, a September call-up isn’t out of the question if injuries or roster needs open the door.

More likely, though, the Yankees will play it smart—letting Jones continue refining his approach before a full-time 2026 debut.

That’s a scary thought for AL East rivals: another Judge-type talent, just younger and hitting from the other side.

Yankees Are Betting on More Than Just Tools

Plenty of prospects have power. Plenty have speed. What sets Spencer Jones apart is how he’s begun putting it all together.

He’s recognizing breaking balls earlier, laying off tough pitches, and choosing violence on pitches he can drive.

He’s taken real steps forward with his swing path and lower half, improving both his launch angle and timing window.

That development doesn’t happen overnight, and it doesn’t come easy—especially for a player with a 6’6” frame to coordinate.

The Yankees have waited patiently for this breakout, and now it’s here—justifying every tough trade call they turned down.

Spencer Jones may not be untouchable, but he’s closer to that designation than any Yankees prospect in recent memory.

They didn’t just hold onto a top prospect—they kept the one who might change everything.

READ MORE: Yankees demote 2 bullpen arms after slew of deadline deals