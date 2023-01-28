Yankees left field position battle will include 3 players, per Brian Cashman

Sep 24, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Oswaldo Cabrera (95) celebrates after hitting a two run home run in the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees continue to bring about confidence and competition with their positions of need, as Brian Cashman stated that left field is up for grabs. Shortstop won’t be the only position battle to watch this spring. Brian Cashman recently spoke on the Yankees’ left field situation, as spring training is now just a few weeks away. Cashman said:

“The [left field] competition is between Hicks, [Estevan] Florial and [Oswaldo] Cabrera, and because of Hicks’ talent and experience, I would not be surprised if he emerges out of that, because he’s healthy.” Brian Cashman

Hicks can do no wrong in Cashman’s eyes, so to hear him give him this leash and confidence going into the season is the least surprising thing I’ve seen.

Left field will be a toss-up for the Yankees:

Oswaldo Cabrera could be the everyday left fielder, though that would hurt some of his value as that super utility guy. However, if it was a choice between the three aforementioned options, Cabrera is easily the best of the group. Florial hasn’t worked out in the majors, and there’s a reason he hasn’t gotten an extended test on the roster. Hicks still has three more years left on his deal, so as of right now, he will likely be named the opening day left fielder.

The Yanks could also be interested in acquiring a left fielder via trade or on the FA market, but the battle to earn the starting spot will be a good one. Hicks has been back from his vacation and was hitting the batting cages, and countless other guys are getting ready for the season to get going.

If the Yankees decide to deploy Hicks in LF majority of the time, hopefully, he’ll actually back up their faith this time around.

Left field will be a ‘who wants it most’ type of battle, but regardless, look for all three guys to see time this year in the outfield. There appears to be more competition across the board this go around, and that could be a good thing in the long run. Some competitive spirits and high-level energy heading into the season is just what this team needs.