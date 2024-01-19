Yankees’ leaders already down in Tampa setting the tone for 2024

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees have their eyes on a championship in 2024, and they’re already ahead of the curve, with spring training just around the bend. There’s no obligation for the players to be down in Tampa at the Yankees’ facilities to get their programs started early, but a number of leaders and veterans have started the trend.

According to Justin Shackil of the YES Network, several Yankees, including Aaron Judge, Gleyber Torres, Anthony Volpe, DJ LeMahieu, Austin Wells, Carlos Rodon, Nestor Cortes, Jonathan Loaisiga, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Jasson Dominguez, have all started their programs ahead of spring training.

Of course, this doesn’t even include the players who have been doing their individual work this off-season. Fortunately, there is a clear commitment to taking steps in the right direction, as can be seen by the new physiques sported by Giancarlo Stanton and Rodon. Both have lost significant weight and leaned out ahead of the upcoming campaign, suggesting they’re trying to eliminate injury issues and improve their overall athleticism.

The Yankees Are Seeing Leadership Qualities From Their Youth

It is no surprise that Judge and Volpe are down in Tampa early, but Wells also stayed after the 2023 season to get some additional work in. The youngsters clearly want to make a significant impact in the future and be a part of a championship-caliber operation. This is a clear sign of a winning mentality and something necessary to compete at the highest level.

General manager Brian Cashman reported on Thursday afternoon several players coming off injury are making stellar progress. Notably, top prospect Dominguez is working his way back diligently and has a timetable for return this upcoming summer after undergoing Tommy John surgery several months ago. However, manager Aaron Boone indicated recently that he would look like a normal player during spring training, potentially even hitting but not playing defensively.

There’s plenty to like about what the Yankees are doing this winter and setting the tone for what could be a special 2024 season.