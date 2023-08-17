Yankees land one prospect in ESPN’s top 50

Oct 26, 2022; Surprise, Arizona, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Jasson Dominguez plays for the Mesa Solar Sox during an Arizona Fall League baseball game at Surprise Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jasson Dominguez, often referred to as “The Martian”, is shining in the New York Yankees‘ farm system. While some are looking at Spencer Jones as the best young talent for the Yankees, Dominguez’s performance keeps him on top, especially with Anthony Volpe moving up to the major leagues.

The Yankees are Seeing Growth With Jasson Dominguez

This season, 20-year-old Dominguez has had his share of highs and lows. Currently, in Double-A with Somerset, he’s played 105 games, boasting a .244 batting average and a .361 OBP. His season stats include 14 home runs, 60 RBIs, a strikeout rate of 25.8%, a walk rate of 15.5%, and a wRC+ of 111. Additionally, he’s stolen 36 bases. However, he aims to better his .395 slugging percentage in the coming games.

August has been particularly good for Dominguez, as he’s been hitting at a .356 average with a .418 OBP and a .542 slugging percentage. In just 14 games this month, he’s secured two home runs and eight RBIs, showing steady improvement this year in Double-A.

Rankings and Future Projections

Kiley McDaniels of ESPN, in his recent release of the top 50 MLB prospects, placed Dominguez in a respectable 32nd spot, labeling him as the Yankees’ top prospect. McDaniels mentioned, “Dominguez still hasn’t quite had his full breakthrough moment despite performing well, being young for every level and having loud tools his whole career. I think he’s a solid everyday player with the potential for a notch or two more than that.”

There’s buzz around Dominguez possibly moving up the ranks in the next year. However, for the time being, a transition to Triple-A seems most probable to refine his skills. His performance in the spring training of 2024 will be crucial. If he excels, following Volpe’s footsteps and moving up quickly might be on the cards, especially if the Yankees can’t secure top names in the free agency.

General manager Brian Cashman’s strategy might shift based on other team acquisitions. If players like Cody Bellinger are signed in free agency and Everson Pereira proves himself worthy for left/center field, the Yankees might take a more measured approach with Dominguez. This means allowing him more development time rather than rushing his advancement.

Though still 20, Dominguez’s potential is evident. As he continues his journey with Somerset, his improving stats are a promising sign for the Yankees.