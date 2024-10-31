Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm begs superstar outfielder to return in free agency

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees came close to becoming World Series champions for the 28th time in history. They finished with the best record in the American League and beat the Kansas City Royals and the Cleveland Guardians to become AL champs. Unfortunately, they couldn’t defeat their last obstacle: the Los Angeles Dodgers.

With the 2024 campaign already in the books, it’s time to focus on free agency. The Yankees have several holes to fill and positions to upgrade but their offseason will come down to one name: Juan Soto.

Re-signing Juan Soto should be the Yankees’ top offseason priority

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If they are able to retain Soto, they will be in a good position to run it back next year. If they can’t, it will be an uphill battle just to make it out of the first round of the postseason.

We are talking about a generational talent, a man capable of walking 127 times, scoring 128 runs, and socking 41 round-trippers in a single season with a Yankees uniform. He has multiple similar seasons and just turned 26.

His teammates on the Yankees obviously want him to return to the Bronx. One in particular, Jazz Chisholm Jr., reminded him that he has several brothers on the team who love and respect him.

Jazz speaks for all Yankees players and asks Soto to stay

“Jazz Chisholm Jr. was asked what his message would be to Juan Soto to convince him to come back to the Yankees: “He’s got brothers here that love him a lot and we’ve built something here,” SNY posted on X with the infielder’s words for the superstar.

https://twitter.com/snyyankees/status/1851852048091828233?t=9MxZn34IOlS1uF-EN1QO9w&s=19

Soto has made it clear that the Yankees won’t get the so-called “hometown discount.” If they want him, they will have to splash the cash.

Multiple organizations are reportedly behind Soto’s services, including the New York Mets and the Dodgers themselves. The Yankees are willing to maneuver and spend to get him to return, but they might not be able to outbid everyone and that could complicate things.

Yankees fans are in for a tortuous few weeks, and the hope is that he feels at home and chooses to return.