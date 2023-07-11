Yankees land flame-throwing lefty pitcher in 3rd round of MLB draft

Ron Schloerb/Cape Cod Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Yankees fortified their pitching prospects on Monday as they drafted 21-year-old left-handed pitcher Kyle Carr from Palomar Junior College. Carr was selected with the 97th overall pick in the third round of this year’s MLB draft.

A Closer Look at Kyle Carr

Carr was the first of four pitchers to be chosen by the Yankees in this year’s draft, followed by right-handers Cade Smith (Round 6, pick 192), Nicholas Judice (Round 8, pick 252), and Brian Hendry (Round 10, pick 312). Notably, Carr is the only left-handed pitcher in the group.

The young lefty is recognized for his hard-hitting fastball, topping out at 97 MPH, coupled with vibrant energy. According to Carr’s MLB.com scouting report, his slurve is “inconsistent but has some sweep when he stays on top of it and can miss bats.”

Potential Challenges for Carr

While Carr holds great promise as a young left-handed pitcher, there are also several concerns about his future performance. Over the past few years, Carr has been plagued with injuries, including undergoing Tommy John Surgery in 2020 and enduring a broken hand in 2022, according to NJ Advance Media.

Moreover, Carr’s current lack of a third pitch in his arsenal makes him an ideal candidate for the bullpen at the major league level. However, as he develops within the minor league system, this situation may evolve, especially if the Yankees face a shortage of starting pitchers in the years to come.

Past Performance and Future Development

In the past season with Palomar, Carr demonstrated outstanding performance with a 12-1 record, a 2.31 ERA, and 111 strikeouts in 78 innings pitched. This translates to an impressive 12.81 K/9. Also noteworthy is his impressive batting stats, having slashed .500/.596/.976. However, it’s anticipated that he will primarily be developed as a full-time pitcher.

The addition of Carr to the Yankees’ roster demonstrates their ongoing commitment to nurturing and developing top-notch pitching talent. As Carr continues to grow and refine his skills, fans and team management alike will be closely watching his journey in the minor leagues, hopeful for his bright future in the major league.

Follow this writer on Twitter: @DylanBacker_