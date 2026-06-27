The Yankees finally have something more useful than a vague injury shrug on Trent Grisham. Aaron Boone said Grisham is expected to be activated sometime during the homestand, with at least one Minor League rehab game likely coming first.

I would rather see that rehab step than a rushed activation, honestly. Hamstrings are tricky because batting practice only tells you so much, and Grisham still has to test the boring stuff that decides whether a return actually sticks: first steps, turns in the outfield, hard stops, and running the bases without protecting himself.

Trent Grisham has a .270/.305/.586 slash line with nine homers and an .891 OPS across 52 games this season. The Yankees sample has been much colder, with a .194/.212/.323 line, a .535 OPS, and no homers in 16 games, so the version coming back matters a lot.

Trent Grisham scores in Cleveland. Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect

Yankees get another center-field lane back

The most useful part of Grisham’s return is not complicated. He gives the Yankees another true center-field option, more late-game defensive range, and a left-handed bat with enough power to change a matchup if the timing comes around quickly.

The less tidy part is the roster math. Cody Bellinger can handle center, Jasson Dominguez still needs regular reps, and the bench has already been stretched around injuries. Grisham gives Boone a cleaner defensive group, but he also forces the Yankees to decide how much offense they can afford to chase from a player still trying to regain rhythm.

I do not think this is a huge drama by itself. It becomes interesting because the deadline is getting close, the injured list keeps shaping the lineup, and every small return changes what the front office thinks it needs.

Grisham still has to make the Yankees trust the bat

A rehab game should help sort out the health piece, but the bat is the part I am watching. If Grisham comes back looking sharp, the Yankees can use him as a real outfield piece instead of a late-inning glove who waits around for one clean matchup.

If the timing looks off, the decision gets less comfortable. The Yankees can value the defense and still need more thump from that spot, especially while the lineup is already asking too many hitters to cover for missing star power.

For now, this is a good sign. Grisham is moving from “working his way back” to an actual activation path, and that gives the Yankees one more lever during a homestand that already feels like it could shape the next few roster calls.