Ben Rice finally hit the part of the breakout where everybody gets nervous and starts checking the exits. I get it. Baseball makes optimism look stupid fast.

The Yankees watched Rice go 0-for-4 in Saturday’s 4-1 loss to Boston, and the skid has gotten loud enough to become its own little argument. Over his last six games, he is 2-for-23 with a .174 OPS, which is a harsh reset for a hitter who spent most of June looking like one of the best things on the roster.

The bigger picture still matters. Ben Rice is sitting on 22 homers, 53 RBIs, and a .940 OPS through 77 games. This is not some fragile bench-bat line. It is the kind of production that deserves more than a six-game courtroom trial.

Ben Rice lines a single at Yankee Stadium. Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect

The Yankees cannot treat six games like a verdict

This is where the Yankees need to be adults. Rice is grinding, Aaron Boone knows it, and fans are going to be loud because the offense has gone flat at the worst possible time for everyone’s patience.

Still, the right answer is not to start moving him around like the breakout never happened. Pitchers adjusted, and he has to answer. This is the whole annoying dance with young power bats once the league has enough video and enough nerve to attack them differently.

I would rather watch the Yankees bet on the hitter who already carried real weight for two months than start managing like a bad week erased the evidence. The strikeouts and weak contact have to calm down, obviously. Nobody is pretending this looks pretty.

Rice still changes the Yankees ceiling

The reason this slump feels so dramatic is also the reason the Yankees should not overreact. Rice made himself important. When a useful depth piece struggles, people shrug. When a middle-of-the-order bat goes cold, the entire lineup feels different.

Here is the uncomfortable compliment buried in all of this. Rice is no longer background noise. He is part of the Yankees’ ceiling, part of the deadline plan, and part of the reason the lineup can look dangerous even when the bigger stars are not carrying every inning.

The next week matters, but not because Rice has to prove he belongs. He already did that. He has to prove the breakout can take a punch and keep standing.