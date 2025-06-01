Yankees’ key reliever eyes return this week after ‘great’ bullpen session

Fernando Cruz had been one of the Yankees‘ best relievers this season, striking out 37.6% of batters faced with a 2.66 ERA in 21 appearances with the team, and he could be rejoining the team soon.

After feeling a snag in his throwing shoulder during a loss against the Mets, Cruz would be placed on the 15-day IL as a precautionary measure to ensure things healed well.

Eligible to be activated off the IL soon, the Yankees could be getting a huge upgrade for their bullpen as the right-hander felt great in his live bullpen session at Dodger Stadium.

With his velocity unaffected and the recovery after the session going well, Fernando Cruz presents a significant upgrade for a group that has been battered over the weekend.

Fernando Cruz Could Join the Yankees in Upcoming Homestand

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Yankees’ bullpen desperately needs some help after this tough series against the Dodgers, and Fernando Cruz is a nice light at the end of the tunnel for them.

In just two games, the Yankees’ team ERA has ballooned to 3.61, which is eighth in baseball and sixth in the American League.

Cruz’s strikeout stuff is exactly what the team needs right now, as the right-hander was seventh in K% among qualified relievers (37.6%).

After throwing his bullpen session and reporting zero issues with his velocity or command, the Yankees could activate him ahead of this upcoming homestand.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Acquired from the Reds for Jose Trevino, Brian Cashman’s decision to trade the veteran catcher for bullpen support has paid off brilliantly thus far.

In Cincinnati, the right-hander struggled to limit damage contact and avoid free passes, but this year he has been utterly dominant.

Following the team’s final west coast trip, they return to the Bronx to host the Cleveland Guardians for a three-game set, a team eager to win the season series after winning two of three against New York in April.

The Yankees conclude this road trip on Sunday Night Baseball against the Dodgers, with Ryan Yarbrough matching up against Yoshinobu Yamamoto.