Yankees call back up demoted pitcher after 5.91 ERA in majors

It wasn’t just a loss — it was a wake-up call.
Saturday’s 18–2 beatdown at the hands of the Dodgers didn’t just bruise the Yankees’ pride, it completely emptied their bullpen tank.
When you burn through that many arms in a single blowout, the next day’s plan becomes less about matchups and more about survival.
A familiar face returns — but not in triumph
In desperate need of an innings-eater, the Yankees turned to a name many had already written off.
Veteran Carlos Carrasco, 38 years old and barely hanging on to a spot in professional baseball, was called up from Triple-A.
This wasn’t a reward for dominance — it was a last resort after a nightmare game left the bullpen gutted and gasping.
Carrasco had posted a 5.91 ERA over 32 innings earlier this season with the big league club before being demoted again.
He was never supposed to return.
The numbers offer no comfort
Carrasco’s numbers in Triple-A aren’t exactly confidence-inspiring either.
He’s allowed seven earned runs over just 6.1 innings, good for a brutal 9.95 ERA.
That’s not bad luck — that’s a pitcher with very little left in the tank.
Once known for his resilience and veteran poise, Carrasco now feels more like a patch over a leak than a long-term solution.
Why is he still getting chances?
The Yankees clearly value his experience, and with his innings already built up, he’s seen as a potential middle relief option.
But with younger arms in the system boasting more velocity and promise, it’s puzzling to see the team leaning on a fading veteran.
Carrasco doesn’t miss bats, doesn’t throw hard, and isn’t fooling Triple-A hitters.
So why would MLB hitters be any different?
A move rooted in need — not upside
Saturday’s blowout forced the Yankees to make an emergency call, and Carrasco was the most convenient name on speed dial.
Sometimes you need a bridge arm, but this one’s held together with frayed rope and tape.
It’s understandable why they brought him up — it just doesn’t mean it’s the right answer.
