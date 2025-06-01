Yankees call back up demoted pitcher after 5.91 ERA in majors

It wasn’t just a loss — it was a wake-up call.

Saturday’s 18–2 beatdown at the hands of the Dodgers didn’t just bruise the Yankees’ pride, it completely emptied their bullpen tank.

When you burn through that many arms in a single blowout, the next day’s plan becomes less about matchups and more about survival.

A familiar face returns — but not in triumph

In desperate need of an innings-eater, the Yankees turned to a name many had already written off.

Veteran Carlos Carrasco, 38 years old and barely hanging on to a spot in professional baseball, was called up from Triple-A.

This wasn’t a reward for dominance — it was a last resort after a nightmare game left the bullpen gutted and gasping.

Carrasco had posted a 5.91 ERA over 32 innings earlier this season with the big league club before being demoted again.

He was never supposed to return.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The numbers offer no comfort

Carrasco’s numbers in Triple-A aren’t exactly confidence-inspiring either.

He’s allowed seven earned runs over just 6.1 innings, good for a brutal 9.95 ERA.

That’s not bad luck — that’s a pitcher with very little left in the tank.

Once known for his resilience and veteran poise, Carrasco now feels more like a patch over a leak than a long-term solution.

Why is he still getting chances?

The Yankees clearly value his experience, and with his innings already built up, he’s seen as a potential middle relief option.

But with younger arms in the system boasting more velocity and promise, it’s puzzling to see the team leaning on a fading veteran.

Carrasco doesn’t miss bats, doesn’t throw hard, and isn’t fooling Triple-A hitters.

So why would MLB hitters be any different?

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A move rooted in need — not upside

Saturday’s blowout forced the Yankees to make an emergency call, and Carrasco was the most convenient name on speed dial.

Sometimes you need a bridge arm, but this one’s held together with frayed rope and tape.

It’s understandable why they brought him up — it just doesn’t mean it’s the right answer.

